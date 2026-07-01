Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Entries (July 1)

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New users can leverage the Boom promo code WTOP40 to secure a $40 bonus to use on MLB and World Cup entries today. Get started with this link here.







Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for $40 Bonus Wednesday

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Offer Last Verified On July 1, 2026

Whether you are looking to build entries around the 49-34 Atlanta Braves, the 52-31 Milwaukee Brewers, or any other matchup on the upcoming schedule, getting started with this daily fantasy platform is a structured and simple process. Review the details of the welcome bonus below to ensure you have everything you need before making your first picks.

This Boom promo code is exclusively available for new customers looking to enter the daily fantasy baseball market. By activating this offer, users simply need to make a minimum deposit of $10 and play $5 to receive $40 in free lineups. This welcome bonus is structured perfectly for the upcoming MLB schedule, allowing you to use your free lineups on exciting July 1 matchups like the Pirates against the Phillies or the Cardinals facing the Braves.

Before claiming the offer, verify your eligibility. You must be a first-time player, at least 18 years of age, and physically located in one of the participating states listed above. Once your account is verified and your initial deposit clears, you will be fully equipped to draft your entries for any game on the slate, including the July 2 showdown between the Reds and the Brewers.

How to Use Your Boom MLB Bonus Tonight

Once you claim your bonus, you can immediately begin building your entries from tonight’s exciting slate. Below is a breakdown of the player props for 10 marquee players, focusing on pitching strikeout lines and hitter total bases to help you make data-driven decisions.

Player Hits Strikeouts Paul Skenes (PIT – P) N/A 7.5 Reynaldo López (ATL – P) N/A 3.5 Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 N/A Masyn Winn (STL) 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5 N/A Elly De La Cruz (CIN) 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 N/A Brice Turang (MIL) 0.5 N/A Lars Nootbaar (STL) 0.5 N/A

When finalizing your picks, recent trends provide a clear approach to selecting the over or the under for these props.

Starting on the mound, the metrics strongly point toward the under for Atlanta’s Reynaldo López. He has recorded 21 strikeouts across 6 games, averaging exactly 3.5 strikeouts per contest. Conversely, Pittsburgh rookie Paul Skenes offers an intriguing ceiling; he has cleared 7.5 strikeouts in eight of his last 12 road starts, making the over a logical choice.

At the plate, St. Louis standout Masyn Winn is a prime candidate for the over. He has been a consistent contributor, recording 67 hits in 74 games. Atlanta’s Matt Olson and Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber also trend toward the over, as both sluggers have recorded at least one hit in four of their last five respective games.

In the Brewers-Reds showdown, Milwaukee’s Brice Turang provides a reliable option for the over after logging a hit in six straight games against Cincinnati. On the other hand, his teammate Christian Yelich points toward the under, having failed to register a single hit in his last four meetings with the Reds.

How to Activate the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Unlocking this exclusive welcome bonus is a straightforward, step-by-step process. If you are ready to dive into the MLB action, follow these instructions to claim your bonus and build your first daily fantasy baseball entries:

Sign Up: Download the Boom app or navigate to their desktop site to begin the registration process. Register Your Account: Create your new profile by providing standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address). Enter the Promo Code: When prompted, ensure you input the promo code WTOP40 to officially attach the welcome bonus to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your wallet with a minimum deposit of $10 using one of Boom’s available secure payment methods. Play Your Lineups: Head over to the MLB lobby and draft your entries. Once you successfully play $5 across your lineups—whether targeting the upcoming Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers clash or any other matchup on the board—you will satisfy the offer’s requirements.

After you play your first $5 in lineups, Boom will automatically credit your account with $40 in free lineups, giving you plenty of extra ammunition to tackle the rest of the week’s baseball slate.