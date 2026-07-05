Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 Bonus for Brazil-Norway, World Cup, MLB Picks

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Gear up for a fun Sunday of MLB and World Cup action today, and redeem a $40 bonus when signing up with the Boom promo code WTOP40. Use this link here to start creating your profile.







Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Before the first pitch is thrown in tonight’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, make sure you have everything you need to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the offer details for new users signing up today:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 5th, 2026

To take full advantage of the Boom promo code for tonight’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, you just need to follow a few simple steps. The welcome bonus allows users to “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” to use on MLB action. To trigger this reward, you must first fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 before submitting your initial $5 entry on the game.

Please note that this exclusive offer is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To successfully activate the promotion and build your Padres vs. Dodgers lineups, you must also meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within an eligible, participating state.

How to Use Your Boom MLB Promo Today

Looking to put your Boom MLB promo to work? The matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers features a star-studded roster of players with enticing prop markets.

Here is a look at the hits and strikeouts lines for the starting pitchers and some of the biggest hitters taking the field tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Emmet Sheehan N/A 5.5 JP Sears N/A N/A Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Manny Machado 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Xander Bogaerts 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernandez 0.5 N/A

Prop Matchup Breakdown

If you are evaluating the pitcher strikeout markets, Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has a line set at 5.5. The recent data heavily suggests looking at the under. Sheehan has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in eight of his last 10 home games—averaging 4.4 strikeouts per game in that span—and has fallen short of this mark in three of his last four games overall.

On the hitting side, Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts presents a compelling case for the over on his 0.5 hits prop. Bogaerts has been seeing the ball incredibly well away from home, exceeding 0.5 hits in seven of his last eight road games.

Conversely, Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez might be a candidate for the under on his 0.5 hits prop. He has been battling a cold stretch at the plate, failing to record a hit in three of his last four games, averaging just 0.2 hits per game over that span.

How to Activate the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Ready to get started? Activating the Boom welcome offer for the San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Register Your Account: Download the app or visit the site to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that promo code WTOP40 is entered. This code is strictly required to lock in your exclusive bonus. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in this promotion. Play and Get Rewarded: The Boom welcome offer operates on a straightforward “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” structure. Simply build and play a $5 lineup featuring players from the Padres-Dodgers matchup or other available markets, and you will receive $40 in free lineups added directly to your account.

By completing these steps, you will be fully equipped to enjoy tonight’s game with extra entries in your bankroll.