Betr Promo Code WTOP: Use $200 in No-Sweat Entries for MLB, the World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are a new user looking to get in on today’s MLB and World Cup action, I have an elite welcome offer for us. Register here with the Betr promo code WTOP and claim $200 in no-sweat entries.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB and World Cup Entries

This Betr welcome offer is exactly what we need to dive into the current MLB season with added peace of mind. By signing up as a new customer, you secure two no-sweat entries worth up to $100 each, locking in a maximum of $200 in total value.

That means we can confidently build our entries around high-profile matchups—like the 56-31 Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the 43-42 San Diego Padres. If either of your first two qualifying entries comes up short, you get those max tokens refunded as Betr Bucks.

Please note that this exclusive promotion is only for new Betr customers. To claim your no-sweat entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates.

MLB Projections for Thursday Night

With our welcome bonus in hand, we can build our entries by targeting some of tonight’s biggest stars. Here is a look at the hitting and strikeout props for ten marquee players in action:

Player Hits Strikeouts Framber Valdez (DET) N/A O/U 5.5 (Over +112 / Under -144) Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) N/A O/U 6.5 (Over -119 / Under -108) Matt Olson (ATL) O/U 0.5 (Over -220 / Under +162) N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) O/U 0.5 (Over -228 / Under +167) N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) O/U 0.5 (Over -256 / Under +187) N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) O/U 0.5 (Over -259 / Under +188) N/A Riley Greene (DET) Over 0.5 (-229) N/A Jordan Walker (STL) O/U 0.5 (Over -208 / Under +154) N/A Lars Nootbaar (STL) O/U 0.5 (Over -173 / Under +130) N/A Manny Machado (SD) O/U 0.5 (Over -180 / Under +135) N/A

When I’m putting tonight’s entries together, the data points to some real chances for a payout.

On the mound, Framber Valdez takes the ball for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers. The morning line for his strikeouts sits at 5.5, and I love the over here. Valdez has successfully eclipsed 5.5 punchouts in nine of his last 12 games. I’m placing this bet to anchor my entry.

On the flip side, we have Nathan Eovaldi squaring off against those Tigers. The Rangers’ right-hander has a lofty 6.5 strikeout line, but he has failed to reach that mark in six of his last nine regular-season appearances. Fading him and backing the under looks like the savvy play.

Moving to the plate, I am eyeing Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson against the Cardinals. Olson has been incredibly reliable at getting on base, exceeding his 0.5 hits prop in 13 of his last 18 games. Trusting Olson to record at least one hit tonight is a fantastic way to key your no-sweat entries.

Get $200 Bonus with the Betr Promo Code

Ready to get in on tonight’s MLB action? Claiming your welcome offer and unlocking your bonus for matchups like the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves or San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers is a straightforward process.

To get started, follow these simple steps to activate the promotion:

Sign Up: Begin creating your new account here. Enter the Code: You must enter the Betr promo code WTOP during the registration process. Register Your Information: Complete your registration by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Successfully creating your account will trigger your eligibility for the no-sweat entries. Make a Deposit: Use an accepted payment method to fund your account.

While you do not need to deposit the full $200 when initially signing up, you will need to fund your account with that total amount in order to realize the maximum value of the promotion. Once your account is funded and the tokens are activated, we are ready to hit the diamond and make our picks.