Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get a $200 Bonus for Today’s MLB Action, Including Dodgers vs. Mets

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Gear up for a loaded Friday MLB slate with a $200 bonus when you use this link here to redeem the Betr promo code WTOP.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Overview

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 24th, 2026

As we start handicapping today’s MLB action, this exclusive welcome offer gives us two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value. Whether you are building an entry around the Los Angeles Dodgers matching up against the New York Mets, or focusing on the Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Boston Red Sox, these no-sweat entries give you serious peace of mind. If either of your qualifying entries happens to lose, Betr will refund the entry amounts in the form of Betr Bucks, up to the maximum $200 value.

Please note that this lucrative welcome bonus is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To claim your no-sweat entries, you must be creating an account for the first time, meet the legal age requirements, and be physically located within a participating state.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

With your $200 in no-sweat entries ready to deploy, we have plenty of star-studded player props to target on tonight’s MLB slate. Below are the consensus lines for some of the biggest names taking the field (we’re just looking at the totals here to help us shape our tickets):

Player Hits Strikeouts Roki Sasaki – 5.5 Sean Manaea – 5.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 – Mookie Betts 0.5 – Juan Soto 0.5 – Francisco Lindor 0.5 – Jarren Duran 0.5 – Marcus Semien 0.5 – Alejandro Kirk 0.5 – Teoscar Hernández 0.5 –

When we’re building our entries tonight, recent performance trends are the ultimate key to handicapping these matchups. Here is what the data is telling us:

Shohei Ohtani (0.5 Hits): Ohtani is swinging a hot bat against the Mets, having exceeded 0.5 hits in four straight games against New York. The data firmly suggests locking in the over for your ticket.

Francisco Lindor (0.5 Hits): The Mets infielder has been remarkably consistent at the plate, exceeding 0.5 hits in four straight games. Expect him to pick up another hit tonight.

Sean Manaea (5.5 Strikeouts): Manaea is pitching at home tonight, a scenario where he has thrived. He has surpassed 5.5 strikeouts in seven of his last eight home starts, averaging 6.5 punchouts per game in that span.

Teoscar Hernández (0.5 Hits): Hernández has been a reliable bat away from home, exceeding 0.5 hits in four of his last five road matchups.

Jarren Duran (0.5 Hits): On the flip side, the Red Sox outfielder has struggled recently, failing to exceed 0.5 hits in 12 of his last 18 games. The data points toward the under in his matchup against the Blue Jays.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this lucrative MLB welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Just follow these steps to secure your bonus ahead of tonight’s first pitch: