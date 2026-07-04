Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Cardinals-Cubs, More July 4th MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a serious edge on the diamond, and with the Betr promo code WTOP, we’ve got a real chance to chase a nice pay day with a built-in safety net. Register here to unlock $200 in no-sweat entries.

If either of your first two entries goes bust, Betr refunds those entry fees in the form of Betr Bucks, up to $200 total. Whether we are building a ticket for this classic NL Central rivalry today or eyeing another MLB matchup this week, I’m using this exact strategy to swing for the fences knowing we’re covered if things don’t pan out.

Betr Promo CodeWTOP for MLB Fantasy

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 4, 2026

Let me break down exactly how I’m playing this. When you are handicapping today’s Cardinals and Cubs game at Wrigley, peace of mind is huge. By using the promo code WTOP as a new Betr customer, you lock in two no-sweat entries. If either of those initial entries drops, Betr steps in and refunds your entry fee in Betr Bucks—up to a cool $200 maximum total.

Plus, you get a free pick right out of the gate to jumpstart your action on the platform. Just remember, this sweet setup is exclusively for new players who meet the legal age requirements and live in a participating state.

Totals for Cardinals-Cubs

When I’m putting together my entries, I look past the basic win/loss markets and dig right into the player props. Building an entry with multiple props is how we chase those bigger payouts. Here is the morning line look at the hits and strikeouts markets for tonight’s game:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shota Imanaga (CHC) N/A O/U 4.5 Kyle Leahy (STL) N/A O/U 4.5 Nico Hoerner (CHC) O/U 0.5 N/A Alex Bregman (CHC) O/U 0.5 N/A Ian Happ (CHC) O/U 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) O/U 0.5 N/A Michael Conforto (CHC) O/U 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson (CHC) O/U 0.5 N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) O/U 0.5 N/A Jordan Walker (STL) O/U 0.5 N/A

When I’m handicapping these props, the data gives us some crystal-clear angles to work with. Let’s start on the mound. Chicago’s Shota Imanaga has his strikeout prop sitting at 4.5, and I am all over the over here. He has cruised past 4.5 Ks in two straight starts against the Cardinals, racking up a hefty 6.5 strikeouts per game in that span.

On the flip side, I am hammering the under on St. Louis starter Kyle Leahy’s 4.5 strikeouts. He has missed that mark in five straight games against the Cubs (averaging a measly 0.4 Ks per outing), and he has failed to hit the over in 13 of his last 14 road games. The trend is your friend here.

Moving to the batter’s box, Nico Hoerner is my absolute favorite key for a hits entry. I love the over on his 0.5 hits prop; he’s got a hit in six straight against St. Louis (averaging 1.3 hits) and has cleared this line in five of his last six overall.

Finally, Ian Happ is a tricky one. Even though he’s hitting well overall (safe in 10 of his last 14 games), he has put up zero hits in four straight matchups against the Cardinals. When the head-to-head history is that cold, we have to trust the matchup and lean under for Happ tonight. I’m placing these exact bets into my entries today!

Claim $200 Bonus with the Betr Promo Code

Getting this safety net set up is simple. We’re in this together, so just follow my exact steps to claim your welcome offer before the first pitch:

Register a New Account: Create your account here. You will need to drop in your standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and state requirements. Enter the Promo Code: Don’t skip this part! Make sure to enter the Betr promo code WTOP during registration. That specific code is required to trigger your no-sweat entries. Make a Deposit: You will need to fund your account using one of their secure payment methods to activate those two $100 maximum tokens and your free pick. Maximize the Offer: You do not have to deposit the full $200 right out of the gate, but to claim the absolute maximum bonus value of the promotion, you will need to deposit at least $200 in total.

Once you are funded and WTOP is locked in, your no-sweat entries and free pick are ready to go.