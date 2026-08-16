Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|68
|55
|.553
|+7½
|Boston
|66
|57
|.537
|+5½
|Texas
|61
|63
|.492
|—
|Toronto
|61
|64
|.488
|½
|Baltimore
|60
|63
|.488
|½
|Detroit
|60
|63
|.488
|½
|Cleveland
|60
|64
|.484
|1
|Minnesota
|60
|64
|.484
|1
|Seattle
|58
|66
|.468
|3
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, San Diego 1
Seattle 10, Houston 5
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 9, Minnesota 1
Texas 5, Athletics 3
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Young 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 12-3), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bratt 1-1) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 8-6) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Castillo 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|72
|52
|.581
|+6
|Arizona
|66
|58
|.532
|—
|Philadelphia
|66
|58
|.532
|—
|San Diego
|66
|58
|.532
|—
|Miami
|63
|61
|.508
|3
|St. Louis
|62
|61
|.504
|3½
|Cincinnati
|59
|63
|.484
|6
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4
Miami 8, Cincinnati 4
Cleveland 6, San Diego 1
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 9, Minnesota 1
Arizona 10, Atlanta 3
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Pallante 12-6) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Junk 6-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 15-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lowder 4-8), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Valdez 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bratt 1-1) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 7-5) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 8-6) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Castillo 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
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