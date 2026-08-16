Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 68 55 .553 +7½ Boston 66 57 .537 +5½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 68 55 .553 +7½ Boston 66 57 .537 +5½ Texas 61 63 .492 — Toronto 61 64 .488 ½ Baltimore 60 63 .488 ½ Detroit 60 63 .488 ½ Cleveland 60 64 .484 1 Minnesota 60 64 .484 1 Seattle 58 66 .468 3

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Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, San Diego 1

Seattle 10, Houston 5

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 9, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, Athletics 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:15 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Young 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 12-3), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bratt 1-1) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 8-6) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Castillo 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 72 52 .581 +6 Arizona 66 58 .532 — Philadelphia 66 58 .532 — San Diego 66 58 .532 — Miami 63 61 .508 3 St. Louis 62 61 .504 3½ Cincinnati 59 63 .484 6

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Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4

Miami 8, Cincinnati 4

Cleveland 6, San Diego 1

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 9, Minnesota 1

Arizona 10, Atlanta 3

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Pallante 12-6) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Junk 6-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 15-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Cincinnati (Lowder 4-8), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Valdez 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bratt 1-1) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 7-5) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 8-6) at Minnesota (Ober 7-4), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Castillo 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-9), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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