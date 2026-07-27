Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Braves-Mets, Phillies-Marlins, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services All new DFS users can secure a $200 bonus to use on Monday’s MLB entries by activating the Betr promo code WTOP via this link here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Monday

Before the first pitch is thrown between the Braves and Mets, or the Phillies take the field against the Marlins, I want to make sure you have all the key details. Let’s demystify this offer so you know exactly what you are working with. Here is a quick overview of the current Betr promo code and bonus information:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 27th, 2026

This Betr welcome bonus acts like the ultimate safety net. It gives new Betr customers two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value, which is huge when you want to put together a sophisticated card for today’s baseball slate. If either of your first two qualifying entries happens to miss the mark, Betr refunds your entry amount in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $100 per entry.

I love using a setup like this because it allows us to construct our picks with absolute confidence, knowing our initial bankroll has a serious layer of protection. Just remember, this promotion is strictly reserved for new customers who meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state where Betr operates.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

Using your Betr promo code is the perfect opportunity to build an exciting, high-upside entry for tonight’s games. Whether you are keying in on the starting pitchers or the sluggers at the plate, handicapping these props gives us plenty of intriguing options. Below is a breakdown of the current hits and strikeouts lines for some of the biggest stars in action tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Zack Wheeler N/A 7.5 Martín Pérez N/A 3.5 Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Austin Riley 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 N/A Xavier Edwards 0.5 N/A

When I am putting together my no-sweat entries, I always look for data-backed options. Matt Olson is an excellent candidate to go over his hits prop against the Mets. He has been incredibly reliable at the plate, exceeding 0.5 hits in 14 of his last 20 games—that is a stellar 70% cover rate. I am also eyeing Kyle Schwarber, who is riding a hot streak of his own, having recorded a hit in four straight games.

On the flip side, we have to look for spots where the data points toward the under for a few marquee names. Bryce Harper has struggled away from home recently, failing to surpass 0.5 hits in six of his last eight road matchups. Backing the under for his hits prop against Miami feels like a very smart play.

On the mound, Braves starting pitcher Martín Pérez is showing a cold trend in the strikeout department. He has failed to exceed 3.5 strikeouts in three of his last four games, suggesting the under on his strikeout total could provide fantastic value to round out our entries.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus and getting in on today’s MLB action is a breeze. I’ve broken it down into a few simple steps so we can activate your welcome offer and secure those no-sweat entries right now: