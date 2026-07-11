BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Norway-England, Argentina-Switzerland

Use the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 to secure the best welcome offer available in your state using this link here, and dive into both World Cup matches Saturday.
BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 for World Cup Bonus
Before we dive into the consensus odds and look for market inefficiencies on the pitch, here is the breakdown of the current sportsbook offers. Keep in mind, this bonus structure isn’t strictly limited to soccer; it translates perfectly to the octagon, where you can use BetMGM for all UFC 329 wagers Saturday night.
|BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY)
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|July 11th, 2026
BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Unlock a $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus for Today’s Matches
We put a lot of stock in maximizing your bankroll before making a single read on a game, and getting in on the action for the World Cup quarterfinals is highly rewarding with the latest BetMGM bonus code. Whether you want to target the July 11 clash between England and Norway or wait for the July 12 matchup featuring Switzerland and Argentina, this offer applies to any World Cup match on today’s betting board.
The specific promotion you receive is strictly tied to your location. New users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use code TOP150 to claim a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins. Meanwhile, bettors in all other eligible U.S. states have access to a generous $1,500 first-bet offer using code TOP1500. Of course, sharp bettors know it’s never too early to look at the rest of the sporting calendar, and you can absolutely use BetMGM for all UFC 329 wagers Saturday night to diversify your betting portfolio.
Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code on Today’s Quarterfinal Matches
The World Cup quarterfinal slate brings two exciting knockout matches as teams vie for a coveted spot in the semifinals. The playoff action kicks off with Norway clashing against England, followed by Argentina taking on Switzerland. With everything on the line, we are looking for situational context and longshot value across the board. Plus, keeping your account funded now ensures you’ll be locked, loaded, and ready to use BetMGM for all UFC 329 wagers Saturday night.
|Match
|Kickoff (ET)
|Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away)
|Norway vs England
|5:00 PM
|+310 / +270 / -122
|Argentina vs Switzerland
|9:00 PM
|-147 / +260 / +425
Odds as of July 11, 2026 from BetMGM.
Norway vs England Analysis
Norway enters the quarterfinals facing an uphill battle against England, a reality heavily reflected in their consensus odds as a +310 moneyline underdog. We’ve seen time and time again how tournament progression shifts the betting market. Norway opened the tournament with a strong 78.0% pre-match win probability against Iraq, but they have faced increasingly difficult odds, seeing a 39.0% probability against Senegal and a slim 12.6% probability against France.
Meanwhile, England has been heavily favored by oddsmakers, and for good reason. After a 56.5% win probability in their opener against Croatia, the English squad was heavily backed by the data, boasting an 81.2% probability against Ghana and an 83.4% probability against Panama. Clement Turpin of France will serve as the main referee, a situational factor we always weigh when looking at card props or penalty odds.
Argentina vs Switzerland Analysis
Argentina steps into this matchup as the clear moneyline favorite (-147) against Switzerland (+425). Argentina has consistently held high win probabilities throughout the earlier rounds, sporting a 61.8% chance against Algeria, 65.4% against Austria, and a massive 84.3% probability against Jordan. The betting market resoundingly respects their pedigree.
Switzerland commanded strong probabilities early on with an 80.3% mark against Qatar and 61.8% against Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, their Round 3 match against Canada saw a much tighter 37.6% win probability, indicating a step up in competition that the oddsmakers clearly noted. Joao Pedro Pinheiro of Portugal will officiate this pivotal quarterfinal showdown.
How to Activate the BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500
Getting started with the latest BetMGM promotion is a straightforward process for the informed bettor. Once your account is fully activated, the introductory offer can be used on any of the World Cup matches on the slate. And just to drive the point home, acting now means you’ll have everything set up to confidently use BetMGM for all UFC 329 wagers Saturday night.
To claim the offer, follow these simple steps to secure your value:
- Sign Up: Create and register a new BetMGM account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address.
- Enter the Bonus Code: This is where you lock in your edge. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must enter bonus code TOP150. Eligible bettors in all other participating U.S. states must use bonus code TOP1500.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your Bet: Navigate to the World Cup section and place your qualifying wager on any available quarterfinal market, knowing you’ve secured the best available signup value.