BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spain-Belgium World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re handicapping an epic World Cup quarterfinal clash between Spain and Belgium, and the latest BetMGM promo code gives us a real chance to chase bigger payouts with confidence. Register here to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer or win a $150 bonus.

For new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you must use code TOP150 to unlock a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. For my fellow punters in all other legal online sports betting states, you can use code TOP1500 to lock in a massive $1,500 first-bet offer—meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 for the World Cup

Before we lock in our strategy for this Spain vs. Belgium showdown, let’s make sure you know exactly which offer applies to your location. I’m placing these bets right alongside you, and having the right code is half the battle:

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 10, 2026

Unpacking the Offers

If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will claim the bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins. There is no choice here for the larger offer in these specific states, but it is a fantastic way to turn a small stake into a bankroll builder if you pick a winner.

For sports fans in all other participating BetMGM states, you have the $1,500 first-bet offer available. With this promotion, you can take a real swing on this quarterfinal matchup knowing that if your initial wager loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets up to $1,500. It’s the perfect setup to step away from simple bets and build a more sophisticated ticket for the remainder of the tournament.

Preview for Spain vs. Belgium

The stage is set for July 10 as Spain and Belgium meet in a crucial FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchup in Inglewood, CA. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 pm ET, and you can catch the broadcast on major TV and streaming networks. With a spot in the semifinals on the line and Michael Oliver assigned as the main referee, this high-stakes knockout clash has all the makings of a classic.

Bet Type Spain Draw Belgium Moneyline -175 +300 +450 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-135) — Under 2.5 (+105)

Right now, the data gives Spain a 60.2% probability of winning in regulation, compared to just a 16.9% chance for Belgium, with a 22.9% likelihood of a draw.

Steps for Using the BetMGM Promo Code

Getting your account set up and funded is a quick and straightforward process. I always tell bettors that having your bankroll ready before the lines sharpen is key. Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome offer:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here. Enter Your Information: Provide your standard personal details (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity and location. Apply the BetMGM Promo Code: This is the crucial step. If you’re located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, enter the BetMGM promo code TOP150. For eligible new users in all other participating states, enter the promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: With your account funded, navigate over to the FIFA World Cup soccer markets, find the Spain vs. Belgium matchup, and lock in your qualifying wager.

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