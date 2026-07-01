BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for England-Congo DR World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have a massive Round of 32 clash coming up as England takes on Congo DR, and if you are looking to get in on the action and chase a nice payday, new users can take advantage of a lucrative BetMGM promo code TOP1500 ahead of this FIFA World Cup matchup. Register here to grab a $150 bonus or start with a $1,500 wager.

Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer if their wager wins. Meanwhile, my fellow punters in all other participating US states can claim a massive $1,500 first-bet offer to back their opening plays.

BetMGM Promo Code for World Cup Knockout Round

Let’s break down exactly what you are getting. Handicapping international soccer can sometimes feel intimidating, so having the right promotional offer in your back pocket is crucial to building your bankroll. The current welcome offers vary slightly depending on your state, but both provide exceptional value for this tournament.

Here is a full breakdown of the offers available for this international clash:

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 If Your Bet Wins BetMGM Promo Code (All Other States) TOP1500 New User Offer (All Other States) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 1, 2026

Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer for the World Cup

Depending on where you are placing your bets from, you have two unique promotional paths. For bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you will use the BetMGM promo code TOP150. Simply place a $10 qualifying wager on this matchup, and if your chosen bet wins, you secure $150 in bonus bets. It’s a fantastic way to back a heavy moneyline favorite and secure a quick return.

For sports fans in all other participating US states, you will use the promo code TOP1500. This unlocks a massive $1,500 first-bet offer for this international showdown. I love this approach because your opening wager is covered up to $1,500.

If your first bet on the match comes up short, BetMGM returns your initial stake in the form of bonus bets. It gives us a real chance to swing for the fences on an exotic bet—like a correct score prop or a parlay—knowing we have a safety net to keep us in the game for the rest of the World Cup action.

England vs. Congo DR Odds & Analysis

Bet Type England Draw Congo DR Moneyline -325 +400 +1000 Total Goals Over 2.5 (+105) — Under 2.5 (-135)

Pre-match probability models give us a crystal-clear picture of how this match will be handicapped. The data heavily favors the English side, giving England a 74.6% chance of securing a victory in regulation. Congo DR sits at just a 7.7% chance to pull off the massive upset, while the likelihood of a draw at the end of 90 minutes sits at 17.7%.

When handicapping an unprecedented matchup like this, I typically look for the stronger side to dictate the pace early. England’s pedigree makes them an overwhelming favorite, but knockout soccer is exactly where we see those magical, unpredictable moments.

How to Register Using the BetMGM Promo Code

Ready to build your betting slip for this Round of 32 clash? Getting started and claiming your promotional offer is a breeze.

Here is the step-by-step strategy we use to get up and running before kickoff:

Sign Up: Navigate over to the BetMGM platform here to register a new account. You will just need to provide your standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, plug in the code that matches your state. Use BetMGM promo code TOP150 if you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. For bettors in all other participating states, use promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup soccer betting markets. Lock in your qualifying opening wager on the highly anticipated England vs. Congo DR matchup to officially activate your offer, and you’re in the game.

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