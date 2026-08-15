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Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida leaves game vs. Pirates with left hamstring tightness

The Associated Press

August 15, 2026, 8:49 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida left Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with left hamstring tightness.

The 33-year-old Yoshida hit a double down the right-field line in the third inning, but had a noticable limp as he neared second base. He immediately called to the dugout and was replaced by Anthony Seigler.

Yoshida was batting .272 with five homers and 28 RBIs coming into Saturday’s game. He’s played the past four years for the Red Sox after coming over from Japan in 2023.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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