BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $150 Bonus or $1,500 Bet Offer for USA-Belgium World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Using the BetMGM Promo Code for Team USA

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

Claim $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer for the World Cup

Odds and Analysis for USA vs. Belgium

Bet Type USA Draw Belgium Moneyline +140 +230 +185 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-150) — Under 2.5 (+120)

How to Register Using the BetMGM Promo Code

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter promo code TOP150 to claim your required “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer.

Enter promo code to claim your required “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. Users in all other participating states: Enter promo code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer.