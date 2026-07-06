BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $150 Bonus or $1,500 Bet Offer for USA-Belgium World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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The knockout stages are where the real money is made, and the upcoming FIFA World Cup clash between the USA and Belgium is a prime opportunity for us to cash in. If you’re looking for a nice payday on the pitch, the latest BetMGM promo code delivers incredible value for new users. Sign up here to redeem a $150 bonus or begin with a $1,500 first-bet offer.
Depending on your location, the sportsbook has two distinct offers. For my fellow bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you get a straightforward, high-upside deal: wager just $10, and if your bet wins, you get $150 in bonus bets.
If you are signing up in any other legal online sports betting state, you can go big with a $1,500 first-bet offer. You can confidently wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet, and if it loses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets.
Using the BetMGM Promo Code for Team USA
Before the USA and Belgium face off, I always recommend taking a second to review the available welcome offers so we can maximize our bankrolls. Below is a quick breakdown of the available BetMGM promo codes, the specific offers they unlock, and exactly where they apply.
BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
TOP150
New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus
BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY)
TOP1500
New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
$1,500 First Bet Offer
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified
July 6, 2026
Claim $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer for the World Cup
As the USA and Belgium prepare to take the pitch in Seattle for their highly anticipated round of 16 matchup, we can lock in exceptional value with the latest BetMGM promo code.
If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the sportsbook requires you to use the “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer—there’s no choice here, but it’s a fantastic deal. Simply register with code TOP150, place a smart $10 wager on the USA-Belgium clash, and if your ticket cashes, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use on future World Cup action.
For sports fans in all other participating US states, the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 unlocks the generous $1,500 first-bet offer. I love using these larger limits for knockout stage matches because it allows you to place your opening wager with total confidence. If your initial bet of up to $1,500 falls short, BetMGM will refund your original stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you another chance to find a winning angle as the tournament progresses.
Odds and Analysis for USA vs. Belgium
Bet Type
USA
Draw
Belgium
Moneyline
+140
+230
+185
Total Goals
Over 2.5 (-150)
—
Under 2.5 (+120)
The USA enters the match with a 38.3% probability of securing a victory in regulation, while Belgium follows closely behind with a 33.9% win probability. The likelihood of a draw at the end of regular time sits at 27.8%.
The match will be officiated by referee Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh of Jordan, so keep an eye on his card-issuing tendencies if you’re looking to dive into exotic prop bets.
How to Register Using the BetMGM Promo Code
Claiming your welcome offer ahead of this crucial FIFA World Cup knockout fixture is a breeze. Let’s walk through the exact steps so you can get your account funded and start building your wagers.
To get started, you will need to create a new account here. During sign-up, the sportsbook will prompt you to securely verify your identity by providing standard personal information, including your name, address, date of birth, and email.
As you register, make sure to enter the specific BetMGM promo code that matches your state:
Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter promo code TOP150 to claim your required “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer.
Users in all other participating states: Enter promo code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer.
Once your account is successfully registered with the correct code, it’s time to build your bankroll. Deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking options. Once that qualifying deposit clears, you’re officially in the game. Place your initial wager on the USA vs. Belgium match, activate your promotion, and let’s get ready for a great match.
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