BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Use $1,500 Bet on Dodgers-Mets, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on Friday’s MLB games. Sign up in select states with bonus code TOP150 to grab a $150 bonus. Click here to activate either offer.

Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on MLB or any other sport this weekend. Instead of rolling the dice on these matchups, start with a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus. BetMGM Sportsbook should have something for everyone.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 Bet or $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonus Last Verifed On July 24, 2026

The structure of your welcome offer depends directly on your location. New customers residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can utilize a “bet $10, get $150” bonus. To qualify, simply place a $10 initial wager on a game and if that wager wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

For bettors located in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides the $1,500 first-bet offer as the standard welcome promotion. You can wager up to $1,500 on your opening bet knowing that if the wager loses, you will receive your initial stake back in bonus bets. Please note that this $1,500 first-bet offer is not available to users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia.

Friday Night MLB Betting Preview

Here is a look at the odds for the Friday MLB schedule. You can apply your BetMGM bonus code to wager on the moneyline, runline, or total for any of these matchups:

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates (10:40 PM UTC) Runline: Cubs +1.5 (-208) | Pirates -1.5 (+160) Moneyline: Cubs +105 | Pirates -125 Total: 8 (Over -115 | Under -105)

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies (10:45 PM UTC) Runline: Yankees +1.5 (-189) | Phillies -1.5 (+155) Moneyline: Yankees +115 | Phillies -139 Total: 7.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets (11:10 PM UTC) Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+120) | Mets +1.5 (-143) Moneyline: Dodgers -139 | Mets +115 Total: 9 (Over -110 | Under -110)



The Friday slate is headlined by a massive interleague showdown between the Yankees and Phillies. Bettors evaluating the Phillies’ -139 moneyline must factor in starter Jesús Luzardo, who brings a 3.43 ERA and an elite 11.16 K/9 across 115.1 innings. Luzardo will be tested by Yankees slugger Ben Rice, who anchors the lineup with a .956 OPS and 30 home runs. Philadelphia counters with an offensive anchor of its own in Bryce Harper, who has amassed 21 home runs and 60 RBIs this season.

In another marquee matchup, the Dodgers face the Mets as -139 moneyline favorites. Los Angeles relies heavily on the unparalleled production of Shohei Ohtani, who brings 22 home runs, 60 RBIs, and a .917 OPS into the contest. The pitching duel features the Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki (4.99 ERA) against Mets veteran Sean Manaea (4.42 ERA). New York will lean on Francisco Lindor (6 HR, .713 OPS) to challenge the Dodgers and potentially cover the +1.5 runline as home underdogs.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Securing these exclusive welcome offers is a straightforward process. To activate your chosen promotion, you must first create and register a new account with BetMGM by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

During the registration phase, you must enter the correct promo code for your region:

Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter bonus code TOP150 .

. Users in all other participating states should enter bonus code TOP1500.

Once your account is successfully registered and the correct promo code is applied, proceed to the cashier to make a deposit. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially trigger the promotion.

With your account funded and the bonus code activated, you are ready to wager on the July 24 MLB action. Whether you intend to back the New York Yankees (57-45) against the Philadelphia Phillies (56-47) or any other matchup on the slate, your welcome offer will be locked in and ready to go.