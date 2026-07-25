BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Secure $1,500 Bet for Yankees-Phillies, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on MLB or any other sport this weekend. Use bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to redeem this offer.

With thrilling MLB matchups on the horizon, baseball fans have a straightforward opportunity to get in on the action. If you are looking to place a wager on these upcoming games, you can navigate the latest BetMGM Sportsbook promotions using the details below.

Start With $1,500 Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 and TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On July 25, 2026

The BetMGM welcome bonus structure depends on your location. New customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a “bet $10, get $150” promotion using the bonus code TOP150. This structure awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins. Please note that the $1,500 first-bet offer is not available in MI, NJ, PA, or WV.

For users in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer using the bonus code TOP1500. This allows you to place your first wager on any upcoming MLB matchup, such as backing Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers or Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners. If that first bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your stake with up to $1,500 in bonus bets to use on future games.

Take Advantage of the BetMGM MLB Bonus Code

With a slate of highly anticipated matchups on July 25, there are plenty of betting markets to explore. Here is a look at the odds for the MLB schedule:

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline: Yankees -118 / Phillies -102 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+140) / Phillies +1.5 (-169) Total (O/U): 8.5 (Over -118 / Under -102)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Moneyline: Dodgers -149 / Mets +125 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+115) / Mets +1.5 (-139) Total (O/U): 8 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline: Mariners -110 / Rangers -110 Runline: Mariners -1.5 (+155) / Rangers +1.5 (-189) Total (O/U): 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Yankees vs. Phillies This interleague clash promises fireworks as two of baseball’s premier teams face off. New York will need offensive production against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who brings a dominant 2.16 ERA and 10.53 K/9 to the mound. On the other side, Philadelphia leans on the powerful bat of Bryce Harper (21 HR, 60 RBI, .256 AVG) to challenge Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, who enters the contest with a 3.92 ERA and 9.58 K/9.

Dodgers vs. Mets The Dodgers head into their matchup as moneyline favorites (-149), backed by an intimidating lineup. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has crushed 22 home runs and driven in 60 runs with a .283 batting average, while Freddie Freeman continues his steady production with 15 homers, 51 RBI, and a .289 average.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

If you are ready to get in on the July 25 MLB action, whether you want to back the New York Yankees against the Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Mets, or the Seattle Mariners against the Rangers, claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process.

Follow these simple steps to activate your BetMGM offer before the first pitch:

Register for an Account: Navigate to the BetMGM platform and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Apply the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, enter the appropriate bonus code for your region to ensure you receive the correct offer: Use code TOP150 if you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV) to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Use code TOP1500 if you are located in any other participating US state to unlock the up to $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Browse the extensive MLB betting markets and place your qualifying first bet.

By completing these steps, your bonus offer will be fully activated, giving you an excellent starting point as you enjoy the exciting July 25 baseball slate.