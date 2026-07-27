BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 Bet for Monday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on this week’s MLB games by signing up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and claiming a $1,500 first bet. Use bonus code TOP150 in select states and turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

Don’t miss out on the chance to redeem these offers in time for Monday night’s MLB slate. There are intriguing series like Yankees vs. White Sox and Mets vs. Braves to choose from. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for baseball fans from now until the World Series.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB: Claim $1,500 Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 27, 2026

If you are looking to place a wager on the matchup between the Boston Red Sox (54-50) and the Athletics (44-61), the latest BetMGM promotions provide excellent flexibility depending on your location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have a specific offer: bet $10, and get a $150 bonus if your initial bet wins.

For new users located in all other participating US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the $1,500 first bet offer is available. This means you can confidently place your first wager of up to $1,500 on any MLB action and receive it back in bonus bets if your bet happens to lose. Please note that the $1,500 first bet is not available in MI, NJ, PA, and WV.

How to Bet on MLB This Week

Here is a look at the odds for the upcoming MLB action:

Boston Red Sox at Athletics: Moneyline: Red Sox -175 / Athletics +145 | Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (-110) / Athletics +1.5 (-110) | Total: 9.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Moneyline: Red Sox -175 / Athletics +145 | Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (-110) / Athletics +1.5 (-110) | Total: 9.5 (O -110 / U -110) Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels: Moneyline: Astros -110 / Angels -110 | Runline: Astros -1.5 (+150) / Angels +1.5 (-182) | Total: 8.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Moneyline: Astros -110 / Angels -110 | Runline: Astros -1.5 (+150) / Angels +1.5 (-182) | Total: 8.5 (O -110 / U -110) New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox: Moneyline: Yankees -143 / White Sox +120 | Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+118) / White Sox +1.5 (-143) | Total: 8.5 (O -105 / U -115)

A major clash to watch is the Houston Astros taking on the Los Angeles Angels in a pick ’em scenario. The Astros’ offense leans heavily on Yordan Alvarez, who brings a stellar .323 batting average, 34 home runs, 77 RBIs, and a 1.074 OPS into the contest. The Angels counter with Mike Trout, who has 18 home runs and 40 RBIs to complement his .866 OPS.

Another intriguing matchup features the New York Yankees visiting the Chicago White Sox. The Yankees enter the game as road favorites, bolstered by a menacing lineup. Ben Rice remains a constant threat, entering with a .273 average, 31 home runs, and 72 RBIs. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been a versatile run producer for New York, tallying 16 homers and 43 RBIs while also swiping 27 bases.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To get started and activate your preferred promotion ahead of the upcoming MLB games, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Click through to the BetMGM website and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to input the correct promo code for your region. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter BetMGM promo code TOP150 to claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. For new users in all other participating states looking to claim the $1,500 first bet offer, enter BetMGM promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as a debit card, online banking, or PayPal) in order to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Head over to the MLB market and place your qualifying first bet on any game.

Once these steps are completed, your welcome offer will be fully activated, allowing you to enjoy the baseball action with added value.