BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Spain-Portugal, USA-Belgium

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer on any World Cup game this week. Use bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.

As the World Cup Round of 16 intensifies with blockbuster matchups, including Spain taking on Portugal and the United States facing Belgium, new users can capitalize on these lucrative offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 World Cup Bet

Before placing wagers on the Round of 16 action, here is a breakdown of the available BetMGM welcome promotions:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 6, 2026

Sports bettors looking to get in on the knockout action can use the BetMGM bonus code to claim a premier sign-up offer ahead of the upcoming slate of matches. The core advantage of this promotion is its flexibility, allowing it to be applied to any of the upcoming World Cup matchups. Whether you place a wager on the clash between Spain and Portugal or wait for the showdown between Belgium and the United States, this promotion provides immediate utility.

Depending on your location, there are two distinct welcome offers. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a special “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. Users in all other participating US states have access to a $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing them to wager up to $1,500 on their initial bet and receive it back in bonus bets if the wager loses. Simply apply the promo code during registration, place your qualifying wager on any World Cup matchup, and follow the action.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The World Cup Round of 16 delivers two monumental matches as the knockout stage begins. The schedule features an all-European showdown between Portugal and Spain, followed by the United States taking on Belgium. With elimination on the line, these matches provide a strategic opportunity to utilize your BetMGM welcome offer.

Below are the current moneyline odds for the upcoming Round of 16 matchups.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Portugal vs Spain 3:00 PM +280 / +250 / -108 United States vs Belgium 8:00 PM +140 / +230 / +185

The Iberian rivalry takes center stage in this highly anticipated knockout match, officiated by English referee Anthony Taylor. According to oddsmakers, Spain enters the fixture as the moneyline favorite at -108. Portugal, designated as the home team for this clash, sits as the underdog at +280, with a draw after 90 minutes priced at +250.

Later in the knockout bracket, the United States takes the pitch to continue its tournament run. The United States is favored in this Round of 16 matchup at +140 on the moneyline, while Belgium enters as the away underdog at +185. A regulation draw is listed at +230. Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh of Jordan has been appointed as the main referee to oversee the contest.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. To activate the promotion ahead of the upcoming Round of 16 action, follow these precise steps:

Create an Account: Visit the desktop site to begin registration. You will need to provide standard personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During sign-up, apply the correct code for your location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must enter bonus code TOP150. Eligible new users in all other participating states must input bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully registered, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods provided to activate the offer officially. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the promo code applied, place your qualifying first bet.

Once activated, this offer can be used on any of the World Cup matches on the slate. Whether your focus is on the high-profile European clash between Spain and Portugal or the matchup between the United States and Belgium, the BetMGM welcome offer applies to all the knockout stage action.