BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for England-Norway, Argentina-Switzerland

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 welcome offer here, then get a $1,500 safety net OR $150 bonus offer for today’s World Cup matches depending on your location when you sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For World Cup Action

Whether you are analyzing the clash between Norway and England or projecting the tactical matchup between Argentina and Switzerland, BetMGM has structural value available for new users. Below is a breakdown of the current welcome offers and bonus codes based on your region:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified On July 11th, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

Bettors can deploy this BetMGM bonus code to extract value from any fixture on the upcoming World Cup schedule. Whether you target the quarterfinal between Norway and England or the Argentina and Switzerland matchup, this promotion provides flexibility to wager on the game you are most interested in.

The exact terms of the BetMGM welcome offer are defined by your operating state. Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will claim a conditional “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. For sports bettors in all other eligible U.S. states, the standard $1,500 first-bet offer is available to initiate your bankroll. Both options serve as pragmatic entry points into this week’s international soccer action.

BetMGM World Cup Saturday Betting Markets

The FIFA World Cup knockout stage accelerates with two critical win-or-go-home quarterfinal matches. The current schedule features Norway taking on England, followed by Argentina hosting Switzerland. With all four nations competing to keep their championship trajectories intact, the betting markets provide clear indications of expected match scripts.

Below are the current moneyline and total goals odds for the quarterfinal slate:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Norway vs England 5:00 PM +280 / +250 / -110 O/U 2.5 (-135 / +105) Argentina vs Switzerland 9:00 PM -145 / +240 / +450 O/U 2.5 (+125 / -160)

Norway vs. England Analysis

The opening quarterfinal of this slate features Norway facing off against England. Analyzing the lines, England enters as the clear away favorite on the 3-way moneyline at -110, implying a strong probability of advancing in regulation. Norway sits as the underdog at +280, while a 90-minute draw is priced at +250. In the totals market, the line is set at 2.5 goals with the over favored at -135, suggesting oddsmakers expect an elevated offensive pace.

Argentina vs. Switzerland Analysis

Later in the evening, Argentina will clash with Switzerland. The data heavily favors Argentina, who enter as the home side with moneyline odds of -145. Switzerland is positioned as a significant underdog at +450. For those targeting the total goals market, the line remains at 2.5, but the odds favor the under at -160, indicating a higher probability of a low-scoring, defensively sound contest.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For World Cup Matches

Establishing your account and claiming these exclusive welcome offers is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to lock in your promotion prior to kickoff:

Create an Account: Click here to begin registration. You must provide standard verifying information, including your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up phase, ensure you input the exact bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your identity is verified, proceed to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods (such as major credit/debit cards, PayPal, or online banking). Place Your Wager: With funds in your account, you are ready to place your bet. Once activated, the promotional offer can be deployed on any World Cup match on the slate.

Whether your data points toward backing England against Norway or placing a tactical wager on the Argentina and Switzerland match, your qualifying bet will be processed under the exact parameters of your regional promotion.