BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Yankees-White Sox, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and qualify for a $1,500 first bet on any MLB game this week. Use bonus code TOP150 in select states to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate this offer.

Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the MLB action this week. New players can take advantage of either promo in time for Yankees-White Sox, Braves-Mets, Cubs-Cardinals or more. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these BetMGM promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Here is a breakdown of the current welcome offers and the codes required to claim them:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offers $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On July 27, 2026

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. This provides a direct path to acquiring bonus bets for upcoming games, such as the National League Central clash where David Peterson and the 59-46 Chicago Cubs take on Matthew Liberatore and the 53-52 St. Louis Cardinals.

For users registering in all other participating states, BetMGM provides the $1,500 first bet offer. Note that this $1,500 first bet offer is not available in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. This promotion ensures that if your first wager of up to $1,500 falls short, your account will be refunded with bonus bets equal to your initial stake. Whether you are backing the Cubs on the road or leaning toward the home Cardinals, this offer delivers tangible value for your initial wager.

Monday MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before placing your first wager, here is a look at the current odds for the upcoming MLB slate:

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Moneyline: Braves -118 / Mets -102 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+140) / Mets +1.5 (-169) Total: 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Moneyline: Yankees -143 / White Sox +120 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+118) / White Sox +1.5 (-143) Total: 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline: Cubs -120 / Cardinals +100 Runline: Cubs -1.5 (+125) / Cardinals +1.5 (-154) Total: 9.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



If you are evaluating matchups to use your welcome offer on, the National League clash between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets presents significant offensive firepower. The Braves bring a formidable offensive profile, led by Matt Olson, who has racked up 63 RBIs. They will be challenged by a Mets lineup featuring Juan Soto, who counters with an elite .283 batting average to go along with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Alternatively, you can examine the American League matchup. The New York Yankees are leaning on starter Max Fried, who brings a stellar 2.97 ERA to the mound. He will have to navigate a Chicago White Sox lineup anchored by Munetaka Murakami and his 22 home runs and 48 RBIs. Meanwhile, the Yankees’ offense will look to do damage behind Ben Rice, who currently holds a .273 average with 31 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Whether you are backing the high-scoring offenses in New York or leaning toward a pitching advantage in Chicago, the upcoming schedule provides excellent opportunities to put your BetMGM bonus bets into action.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with BetMGM is a straightforward and seamless process. To ensure you successfully activate your welcome offer before the first pitch, follow these steps:

Create and Register an Account: Head over to the BetMGM platform and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and age, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the Correct Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. This is where you lock in your specific offer: Use bonus code TOP150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia to opt for the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Use bonus code TOP1500 if you are located in any other participating state to claim the $1,500 first bet offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as online banking, PayPal, or a major credit/debit card) to officially activate the promotion. Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and your offer activated, it is time to bet. Browse the MLB slate and place your qualifying wager. You can back the 62-43 Atlanta Braves on the road, take the 59-46 Chicago Cubs, or look toward the American League clash between the Yankees and White Sox.

As long as you follow these steps and enter the appropriate code for your region, your account will be primed and ready for the upcoming baseball action.