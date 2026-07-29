BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Wednesday MLB Games (July 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of Wednesday’s MLB games and start with a $1,500 first bet. New players in select states can use bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

The trade deadline is a few days away, and MLB is taking center stage as July winds down. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for baseball fans throughout the MLB season. Let’s dive deeper into the details of these BetMGM promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

With BetMGM listed as a premier bookmaker for the upcoming baseball schedule, eligible bettors can claim the appropriate welcome offer based on their location.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 29, 2026

Eligible bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a straightforward welcome promotion: use the code TOP150 to opt for a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. This offer awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager results in a win. Please note that the $1,500 first bet offer is not available in these four states.

For new users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the $1,500 first bet offer is the exclusive welcome promotion. By using the code TOP1500, you can place your first bet on any eligible market, such as the upcoming pitching duel between Texas’s MacKenzie Gore and Tampa Bay’s Casey Legumina. If that first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before diving into the action, review the latest MLB odds from BetMGM for upcoming scheduled matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline: Yankees -143 | White Sox +118 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+125) | White Sox +1.5 (-149) Total: 7.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline: Rangers +115 | Rays -139 Runline: Rangers +1.5 (-189) | Rays -1.5 (+155) Total: 7.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Mariners +125 | Dodgers -149 Runline: Mariners +1.5 (-167) | Dodgers -1.5 (+135) Total: 9.5 (Over -102 | Under -118)



One of the premier games on the slate is the Seattle Mariners taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers feature a loaded lineup paced by Shohei Ohtani, who brings an impressive .286 batting average, 23 home runs, and a .924 OPS into the contest. Fellow superstar Freddie Freeman brings additional firepower with a .299 average and 15 homers of his own. Los Angeles will send Eric Lauer to the mound to face off against Seattle’s Emerson Hancock.

Another notable clash features the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox. The Yankees’ offense is anchored by Ben Rice, who currently boasts 31 home runs and 73 RBIs on the season. New York will hand the ball to Cam Schlittler to match up against Chicago’s Davis Martin. With competitive odds and deep betting markets across the board, these matchups offer excellent opportunities to utilize your BetMGM welcome bonus.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Whether you are looking to back the Texas Rangers or wager on the Seattle Mariners, getting set up with BetMGM is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these structured steps to activate your welcome offer before the first pitch: