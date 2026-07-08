BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Rays-Yankees, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to elevate your handicapping strategy beyond basic bets, locking in the latest BetMGM bonus code is exactly where we want to start. Register here to activate the best welcome offer in your state. You can claim a “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” offer or a massive $1,500 first-bet offer that refunds a losing initial wager in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB Today

Before we lock in our picks for today’s marquee matchups, it’s crucial to know exactly which promo you’re working with. The specific welcome offer available to you depends entirely on where you are placing your bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 (If bet wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 8, 2026

Which Bonus Code Do I Use?

For my fellow bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you will use the code TOP150. In these four states, you must use the “Bet $10, Win $150” welcome offer—there is no alternative choice. It’s simple, though: place a $10 moneyline or exotic wager, and if that bet wins, you score $150 in bonus bets.

For those of us in all other participating US states, you will use the code TOP1500 to access a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. I love using this type of offer to take a slightly bigger swing on an initial wager. If your first bet on a team like the Diamondbacks or Padres happens to lose, BetMGM steps up and refunds your entire stake (up to $1,500) in bonus bets, keeping us right in the game.

Odds for MLB Action on Wednesday

I’m personally eyeing a few different angles on today’s board. Here is how the oddsmakers have lined up the moneyline, runline, and totals for our top MLB games:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Moneyline: Rays -120 | Yankees +100

Rays -120 | Yankees +100 Runline: Rays 1.5 (-213) | Yankees -1.5 (+174)

Rays 1.5 (-213) | Yankees -1.5 (+174) Total: O/U 7 (Over -119 | Under -101)

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

Moneyline: Reds -138 | Phillies +116

Reds -138 | Phillies +116 Runline: Reds -1.5 (+144) | Phillies 1.5 (-175)

Reds -1.5 (+144) | Phillies 1.5 (-175) Total: O/U 9 (Over -118 | Under -102)

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Moneyline: Cardinals +119 | Brewers -142

Cardinals +119 | Brewers -142 Runline: Cardinals 1.5 (-143) | Brewers -1.5 (+119)

Cardinals 1.5 (-143) | Brewers -1.5 (+119) Total: O/U 8 (Over -111 | Under -108)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Moneyline: Padres -143 | Diamondbacks +120

Padres -143 | Diamondbacks +120 Runline: Padres -1.5 (+144) | Diamondbacks 1.5 (-175)

Padres -1.5 (+144) | Diamondbacks 1.5 (-175) Total: O/U 8 (Over -115 | Under -105)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Moneyline: Dodgers -244 | Rockies +200

Dodgers -244 | Rockies +200 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (-124) | Rockies 1.5 (+103)

Dodgers -1.5 (-124) | Rockies 1.5 (+103) Total: O/U 10 (Over -104 | Under -116)

When handicapping this slate, two matchups have my full attention. First, the Phillies travel to Great American Ball Park to battle the Reds. We know Bryce Harper is the engine of the Phillies’ lineup, bringing a stellar .884 OPS, 20 home runs, and 57 RBIs to the plate. However, the Reds counter with the electric Elly De La Cruz, who can break a game open on the basepaths (13 stolen bases) while boasting 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. I love finding an edge in games with this much star power.

Down in the AL East, we’ve got an absolute heavyweight tilt at Tropicana Field. Aaron Judge continues to obliterate baseballs for the Yankees with a .908 OPS, 17 home runs, and 38 RBIs. But don’t sleep on the Rays’ Yandy Díaz, who is putting together a monstrous season, hitting .319 with 13 homers, 55 RBIs, and an .893 OPS. Finding a key player to anchor an exacta or same-game parlay in these spots is exactly how we go after a bigger payout.

BetMGM Bonus Code Guide: How to Register

Ready to get off the sidelines and into the action? Claiming your welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. I’ve walked plenty of bettors through this, so just follow these quick steps to ensure you lock in your bonus:

Register a New Account: Set up your new account here. You’ll just need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity—things like your full name, date of birth, email address, physical address, and phone number. Enter the Correct BetMGM Bonus Code: This is the most critical step. If you’re physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, punch in the bonus code TOP150 to secure your mandatory “Bet $10, Win $150” promo. If you’re betting from any other participating state, enter the bonus code TOP1500 to claim your $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier. Make a secure deposit of at least $10 using one of their trusted payment methods. This officially activates your offer. Place Your First Wager: With the bankroll funded, navigate over to the MLB betting markets. Whether you’re playing it smart with a standard moneyline pick or swinging for the fences with a more sophisticated runline wager, you’re now ready to place that all-important initial bet.

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