BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games Today (July 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on this week’s MLB matchups by signing up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and claiming a $1,500 first bet. New users in MI, NJ, PA and WV can use bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

Instead of rolling the dice on this week’s games, new players can hit the ground running with these BetMGM promos. There is no shortage of options on Tuesday with 16 different games to choose from. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet

Whether you are looking to back the New York Yankees (60-46) as they visit the Chicago White Sox (55-50) or the Atlanta Braves (62-44) taking on the New York Mets (45-62), new users can take advantage of the latest sportsbook promotions. Below is a breakdown of the current BetMGM offers available depending on your location.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2026

Whether you are placing a first wager on the Toronto Blue Jays (49-58) taking on the Washington Nationals (54-53) or another MLB matchup on the schedule, understanding the BetMGM promotions in your area is key.

New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “bet $10, get $150” bonus if their initial bet wins. The $1,500 first bet offer is not available in these four states.

For new users in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides the $1,500 first bet offer exclusively. If an initial wager on Shane Bieber and the Blue Jays battling Cade Cavalli and the Nationals does not go your way, this offer ensures you will receive your wager amount back in bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum. Simply use the applicable bonus code for your state when signing up to claim the correct offer.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

There are plenty of betting opportunities across the diamond on the July 28 schedule. Here is a look at the current BetMGM odds for the MLB slate:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline: Yankees -139 / White Sox +115 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+125) / White Sox +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Moneyline: Braves -161 / Mets +135 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+110) / Mets +1.5 (-133) Total: 7.5 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Washington Nationals Moneyline: Blue Jays +118 / Nationals -143 Runline: Blue Jays +1.5 (-175) / Nationals -1.5 (+145) Total: 9 (Over +100 / Under -128)



One of the most intriguing matchups on the board features the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets. The Braves have been leaning on the power of Matt Olson, who has tallied 27 home runs and 63 RBI to go along with a .264 batting average. With the Braves entering as -161 moneyline favorites, it should be a highly competitive divisional clash.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees battle the Chicago White Sox. The Yankees are backed by an impressive pitching profile from Gerrit Cole, who currently holds a 3.92 ERA and strikes out 9.58 batters per nine innings. At the plate, Ben Rice remains a key focal point for New York, having already launched 31 home runs and collected 73 RBI this season. With the Yankees favored at -139 on the moneyline, BetMGM users can target these notable stats when considering a wager.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

If you are ready to get in on the action before the first pitch of scheduled matchups, such as the Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Washington Nationals, claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to get started:

Sign Up: Navigate to the BetMGM Sportsbook platform to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the correct code for your region. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use bonus code TOP150. For users in all other participating states, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Finally, you must deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the available secure methods.

Once your initial deposit of $10 or more is processed, your account will be fully activated. You are then ready to place your qualifying first wager on the July 28 MLB slate or any other available sports market.