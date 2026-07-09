BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for France-Morocco World Cup Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and grab a $1,500 first bet for the World Cup this weekend. Anyone who signs up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia with promo code TOP150 will be eligible for a $150 bonus. Click here to activate either offer.

Although these offers apply to any sport this week, we expect to see a lot of interest in the World Cup. The Quarterfinals kick off with France and Morocco, which is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup Semifinals. BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of ways to get in on the action.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the World Cup

Before placing your wagers on the upcoming World Cup clash between France and Morocco, it is important to review the specific promotions available in your state. Below is a breakdown of the current sign-up offers, promo codes, and key details for new customers:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 9, 2026

For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM promo code TOP150 unlocks a lucrative “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion for the upcoming World Cup quarterfinal matchup. To capitalize on this offer, register a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager on the match. If your initial bet is a winner, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash payout, delivering an excellent boost to your bankroll as the tournament progresses.

If you are registering in any other legal online sports betting state outside of those four, you can still take advantage of BetMGM’s generous $1,500 first-bet offer for this high-stakes international showdown by using the promo code TOP1500. This promotion allows you to place your opening wager on either France or Morocco with an added layer of protection. If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500, giving you a second chance to get in on the action.

France vs. Morocco Betting Preview, Odds

Early pre-match probability models provide a clear picture of how this quarterfinal is expected to unfold.

Bet Type France Draw Morocco Moneyline -175 +290 +475

Additionally, beyond the World Cup soccer action, sports bettors can use these BetMGM promo codes to wager on the full slate of daily MLB games, providing another excellent avenue to utilize your welcome offer during the summer baseball season.

How to Activate the BetMGM Promo Code for the World Cup

Ready to jump into the action for the France vs. Morocco quarterfinal? Activating your BetMGM sign-up offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus ahead of this massive World Cup matchup:

Sign Up: Visit their desktop site to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code that corresponds to your location. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. New players in all other legal states must use the code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods, such as PayPal, online banking, or a debit card, in order to activate the offer. Place Your Bet: Head over to the soccer section, find the World Cup markets, and lock in your opening wager on the France vs. Morocco match.

By following these structured steps, you will successfully activate your BetMGM bonus and be perfectly positioned for kickoff.