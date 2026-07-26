BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any Sunday MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can capitalize on the Sunday MLB slate by signing up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and claiming a $1,500 first bet. Use bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start the sign-up process.

BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer for new users signing up in July 2026. If your first wager loses, BetMGM refunds your full stake as bonus bets — up to $1,500. No odds minimums or market restrictions apply. This is one of the largest sportsbook sign-up promotions currently available in the US.

Code: TOP1500 (most states) or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV)

TOP1500 (most states) or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Offer: $1,500 first bet returned as bonus bets if you lose

$1,500 first bet returned as bonus bets if you lose Minimum deposit: $10

$10 Works on: Any sport, any market — including Sunday MLB games

In Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use BetMGM bonus code TOP150 instead to bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets when your wager wins.

Sunday’s featured MLB matchups include Dodgers at Mets, Cubs at Pirates, and Blue Jays at Red Sox — all available at BetMGM Sportsbook with moneyline, run line, and totals markets.

What Is the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer?

BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is a first-bet safety net worth up to $1,500 for new customers. Here’s how it works:

Sign up and enter code TOP1500 during registration. Place your first real-money wager (minimum $10 deposit required). If that bet loses, BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets equal to your stake — up to $1,500.

There are no special odds requirements or restricted markets. You can use this offer on any MLB game this Sunday or any other available sport.

Suarez to the mound against Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sunday MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here are the current odds for the upcoming MLB schedule:

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

Moneyline: Dodgers -154 / Mets +130

Dodgers -154 / Mets +130 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+106) / Mets +1.5 (-128)

Dodgers -1.5 (+106) / Mets +1.5 (-128) Total: 9.5 (O -112 / U -108)

9.5 (O -112 / U -108) Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

Moneyline: Cubs +104 / Pirates -122

Cubs +104 / Pirates -122 Runline: Cubs +1.5 (-200) / Pirates -1.5 (+164)

Cubs +1.5 (-200) / Pirates -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 (O -105 / U -115)

9 (O -105 / U -115) Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Moneyline: Blue Jays +116 / Red Sox -136

Blue Jays +116 / Red Sox -136 Runline: Blue Jays +1.5 (-205) / Red Sox -1.5 (+168)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-205) / Red Sox -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 (O -110 / U -110)

The Los Angeles Dodgers head on the road to take on the New York Mets in an engaging National League matchup. The Dodgers will start Emmet Sheehan, who brings a 10.16 K/9 and a 5.13 ERA over 87.2 innings pitched. He will be backed by superstar Shohei Ohtani, who continues to stuff the stat sheet with 104 hits, 22 home runs, and 61 RBI across 364 at-bats. The Mets will counter with veteran right-hander Freddy Peralta. Peralta has recorded a 5.01 ERA and a solid 9.03 K/9 rate through 109.2 innings of work.

In another intriguing National League Central clash, the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates turn to Braxton Ashcraft, who has been impressive with a 3.95 ERA and an outstanding 10.06 K/9 across 116.1 innings. Meanwhile, the Cubs hand the ball to Jameson Taillon, who enters the game holding a 5.38 ERA and an 8.13 K/9 through 72 innings pitched.

Signing Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with these exclusive promotions is a straightforward process. Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road or prefer a divisional clash between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, follow these simple steps to claim your bonus: