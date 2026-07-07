BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bet for Switzerland-Colombia, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup, MLB or any other sport this week. New users in select states can redeem bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

This is the perfect time to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook. Start making picks on the World Cup and winning as the Round of 16 winds down. Additionally, sports fans can also apply these welcome offers toward the full slate of upcoming MLB games.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Get $1,500 First Bet

Whether you are backing Switzerland or Colombia to advance to the next round of the World Cup, or looking to wager on MLB matchups, BetMGM has tailored welcome offers based on your location. Review the details below to claim the correct promotion for your state before the games begin.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 7, 2026

New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a special BetMGM bonus code for the upcoming World Cup matchup between Switzerland and Colombia. By registering and placing a simple $10 wager on this high-stakes contest, you will receive a $150 bonus if your qualifying bet wins. This presents a pragmatic way to get involved in the tournament action while backing either nation to advance.

For sports fans residing in all other eligible U.S. states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer for the World Cup. Under this promotion, you can place your initial wager on Switzerland or Colombia knowing that if your first bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your stake with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This provides structured leverage as the international playoffs and the MLB regular season continue.

Switzerland vs. Colombia Odds, Analysis

The stakes are at an all-time high as Switzerland and Colombia clash in the Round of 16 of the World Cup. This crucial knockout stage fixture features two teams fighting to keep their tournament hopes alive. With a coveted spot in the quarterfinals on the line, both nations enter this win-or-go-home playoff matchup ready to leave everything on the pitch.

Bet Type Switzerland Draw Colombia Moneyline +240 +200 +125

Redeeming BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup

Ready to jump into the action for the World Cup or the upcoming slate of MLB games? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your bonus before Switzerland and Colombia take the pitch:

Create an Account: Begin by navigating to the BetMGM website. You will need to register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the correct promo code for your state. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use bonus code TOP150. If you reside in any other eligible state, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as PayPal, online banking, or major credit/debit cards) to qualify for the promotion. Place Your First Bet: With your account funded, navigate to the soccer markets and place your first wager on the Switzerland vs. Colombia match. Alternatively, you can navigate to the baseball markets to place your qualifying wager on any available MLB game.

Depending on your location and the code you utilized, you will either activate the Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer, or you will unlock the massive $1,500 first-bet offer to use on the World Cup playoffs or MLB action.