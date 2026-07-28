BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $150 Bonus or $1,500 Paid Back for MLB Games Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet, or use bonus code TOP150 in select states to start with a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to get in on the action.

Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on this week’s MLB games with BetMGM Sportsbook. New players can start betting on Yankees-White Sox, Mariners-Dodgers, Red Sox-Athletics or any other MLB game.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On July 28, 2026

New customers signing up for BetMGM have access to lucrative welcome promotions, dictated by their registration state. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia qualify for a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if the initial qualifying wager wins. The $1,500 first-bet offer is not available in these four states.

For new users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the $1,500 first-bet offer serves as the standard available promotion. This offer provides an excellent way to dive into the baseball schedule. For example, you could place your qualifying wager on Jake Bennett and the Boston Red Sox (55-50) when they face off against Gage Jump and the Athletics (44-62). If your first bet on the matchup comes up short, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

Betting on MLB This Week

With a slate of compelling matchups on the schedule, it is an ideal time to utilize your BetMGM bonus code. Here is a look at the current odds, moneylines, and runlines for the upcoming MLB action:

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Moneyline: Yankees -139 / White Sox +115

Yankees -139 / White Sox +115 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+125) / White Sox +1.5 (-154)

Yankees -1.5 (+125) / White Sox +1.5 (-154) Total: O/U 8 (Over -105 / Under -115)

O/U 8 (Over -105 / Under -115) Boston Red Sox at Athletics

Moneyline: Red Sox -149 / Athletics +125

Red Sox -149 / Athletics +125 Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (+105) / Athletics +1.5 (-125)

Red Sox -1.5 (+105) / Athletics +1.5 (-125) Total: O/U 9.5 (Over -118 / Under -102)

O/U 9.5 (Over -118 / Under -102) Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers

Moneyline: Dodgers -189 / Mariners +155

Dodgers -189 / Mariners +155 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+105) / Mariners +1.5 (-125)

Dodgers -1.5 (+105) / Mariners +1.5 (-125) Total: O/U 9 (Over -120 / Under +100)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers enter this matchup as heavy -189 moneyline favorites against the Mariners. Los Angeles continues to be powered by the unparalleled Shohei Ohtani, who dominates both sides of the ball. At the plate, Ohtani boasts a .282 batting average, 22 home runs, and 61 RBI. On the mound, he has been virtually untouchable, carrying a 1.79 ERA across 85.2 innings. Seattle will try to counter the Dodgers’ firepower with outfielder Julio Rodríguez, who provides a steady presence with 15 home runs, 45 RBI, and a .255 average.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox The Yankees enter their matchup as -139 favorites. New York will hand the ball to veteran ace Gerrit Cole, who holds a 3.92 ERA and a sharp 9.58 K/9 strikeout rate. Offensively, the Bronx Bombers rely on Ben Rice, who continues to drive in runs with 31 homers and 73 RBI alongside a .275 average. White Sox hitters will have their hands full trying to generate run support against Cole in this contest.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

Activating your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the first pitch is thrown: