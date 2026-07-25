Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Pick $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net for MLB Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take full advantage of a premier welcome offer ahead of the next big MLB game by utilizing the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Register here to choose a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net.

Instead of the standard one-size-fits-all promo, this bet365 offer puts you in the driver’s seat. You can choose between two fantastic options: a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” deal, or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Whether we’re looking at the heavyweight clash between the New York Yankees (57-45) and Philadelphia Phillies (56-47) or backing the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-38) against the New York Mets (43-60), having these bonus funds gives us a real chance at a nice pay day.

Plus, if you are registering from Pennsylvania (PA), New Jersey (NJ), or Michigan (MI), you will also get 50 free spins for bet365’s online casino added right to your account.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Today’s MLB Action

I always tell bettors that securing your sportsbook bonus should be the easiest bet you make all week. Whether you want a guaranteed bonus or a massive safety net to take a bigger swing at the fences, getting set up is a breeze.

Use the details below to claim your offer before the first pitch is thrown:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Choose: Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets OR $1,000 First Bet Safety Net Additional Regional Perks (PA, NJ, MI) 50 Online Casino Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 25, 2026

Securing Your Bonus

Let’s break down exactly how this works so you can start placing those wagers with confidence. When you sign up with code WTOP365, you get to pick your promo. If you choose the “Bet $10, Get $150” route, you’ll receive your bonus bets regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

To qualify, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. Don’t let the jargon intimidate you—this simply means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite sitting at -800 would not qualify. Once those bonus bets hit your account, you have 7 days to use them before they expire.

Personally, I might place my qualifying $10 wager on the incredible pitching duel between Shota Imanaga’s Chicago Cubs (57-45) and Paul Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates (53-50). It’s a low-risk way to instantly secure funds for the rest of the week so we can start building out some higher-paying exotic bets.

Today’s Top Matchups to Watch

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox This AL East rivalry presents a phenomenal pitching duel. The Blue Jays are sending Dylan Cease to the mound, who has been an absolute strikeout artist this season, racking up 155 punchouts and a pristine 2.67 ERA across 104.1 innings.

The Red Sox counter with veteran Sonny Gray, who has matched Cease blow-for-blow with a 2.48 ERA over his 101.2 innings of work. Given the high-caliber arms involved, it is no surprise bet365 has set a tight 7.5-run game total. I love playing the under when two aces are dealing.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets The nightcap features a daunting Los Angeles Dodgers squad invading Citi Field. The Mets face the tall task of solving Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who boasts a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 119.2 innings. New York’s pitching staff also has to navigate a Dodgers lineup anchored by Shohei Ohtani, who has already driven in 60 runs while maintaining an intimidating .917 OPS.

If you want to move beyond a simple moneyline pick, this is the perfect game to build a Same Game Parlay—think of it as the baseball version of hitting a trifecta at the track.

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code

Getting off the sidelines and into the action is a quick and simple process. Follow these exact steps to activate your promotion so we can start chasing those bigger payouts together tonight:

Register an Account: Create a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) so they can verify your identity. Use the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure you enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in your eligibility for the promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is successfully verified, navigate to the “Offers” section in the bet365 app and officially choose your welcome offer (the $150 bonus or the $1,000 safety net). Make a Deposit: Fund your new sportsbook account with a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Head over to the MLB betting markets—perhaps to back the Yankees or Phillies—and place your qualifying bet.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.