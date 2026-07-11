Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for UFC 329 McGregor-Holloway Fight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the electric atmosphere of a massive fight card, and UFC 329 is stacking up to be an absolute banger. By using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here, new users can lock in a guaranteed payout. When you sign up here and wager just $10 in qualifying bets on this loaded card, you will automatically score $150 in bonus bets.

We are in this together, and whether your initial bet hits or misses, that bonus is yours as long as your wager settles within 30 days. Plus, if you are betting from PA, NJ, or MI, bet365 tosses in 50 bonus spins for their online casino. It is the perfect way to get in on the action with a nice pay day.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for UFC 329

We are always hunting for the best value on the board. If you are researching the top sportsbook promotions for UFC 329, the exclusive bet365 sign-up offer provides a phenomenal, low-risk way to dive into the fights.

Let’s break down exactly how this works so you can bet with confidence. By applying the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 before the fighters step inside the octagon, you secure $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager. I love strategies like this because the payout is guaranteed, win or lose.

To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must meet the minimum odds requirement of -500. For example, backing a heavy favorite at -450 odds is perfectly fine, but an extreme lock at -800 odds will not qualify for the promotion.

Once your qualifying bet settles, the $150 in bonus bets hits your account balance and will expire 7 days after they are credited. And remember, bettors physically located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan get that sweet added perk of 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino.

Use Your Bonus for McGregor vs. Holloway

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Conor McGregor takes on Max Holloway in a highly anticipated clash at UFC 329. The stakes could not be higher, and it serves as the perfect anchor for your betting slip. But the action doesn’t stop there. We are also treated to a stacked main card featuring some incredible matchups: Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett, Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista, Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh, and King Green vs. Terrance McKinney.

Right now, I’m looking at McGregor as the underdog offering a really nice pay day, while Holloway sits as the clear betting favorite. Here is how the moneyline odds are currently shaping up for the headline bout:

Bet Type Conor McGregor Max Holloway Moneyline +185 -225

You can bet on Conor McGregor at +185 if you’re looking for an underdog to pull off the upset, or you can lay the juice on Max Holloway at -225 to get the win. Whether you want to play it safe with the favorite or chase the bigger payout with the underdog, using your $10 qualifying bet here is a savvy move to unlock your $150 in bonus bets for the rest of the spectacular UFC 329 card.

Steps for Using the Bet365 Bonus Code

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of this massive pay-per-view is a quick and straightforward process. I’m placing these bets right alongside you, so let’s walk through the exact steps to activate the promotion and get those bonus bets locked in:

Register a New Account: Create your new account here. You’ll need to enter standard personal information—like your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to input the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to guarantee your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using any of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim and Wager: Claim the offer via the bet365 app and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the McGregor vs. Holloway fight, or any of the other incredible bouts on the UFC 329 card.

As soon as your $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.