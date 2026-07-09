Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for France-Morocco World Cup Quarterfinal

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New players can utilize the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a $150 bonus for the World Cup games this week, starting with France vs. Morocco today. Get started here.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Action

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 9th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $150 for World Cup Quarterfinals

New bet365 users can lock in $150 in bonus bets by simply wagering $10 on the upcoming FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matches. The mechanics of this promotion are highly favorable: whether your initial wager wins or loses, the bonus bets are guaranteed to hit your account.

To successfully qualify, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must feature minimum odds of -500. In practical terms, this means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly eligible, allowing bettors to back heavy favorites to trigger the bonus. However, an extreme favorite at -800 odds would fall outside the promotional parameters.

Once your qualifying bet settles and the bonus is credited, the resulting bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your balance.

How to Use the bet365 World Cup Bonus for France vs. Morocco

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals present a highly concentrated two-match slate scheduled across July 9 and July 10. In the knockout rounds, the margins are razor-thin; every match operates as a do-or-die scenario where a victory secures a spot in the semifinals and a defeat results in elimination.

The slate begins on July 9 with France taking on Morocco, followed on July 10 by an elite European clash between Spain and Belgium. With familiar foes battling for international supremacy, it is the optimal time for bettors to deploy their bet365 bonus code to capitalize on the available betting markets.

World Cup Odds for July 9-10

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) France vs Morocco (4:00 PM ET) -176 +283 +525 O/U 2.5 (Over -101 / Under -124)

Odds as of July 9, 2026, from bet365.

France vs. Morocco

Date & Time: July 9, 4:00 PM ET

July 9, 4:00 PM ET Match Context: This quarterfinal tie is a win-or-go-home knockout battle. The winner will punch their ticket to the final four of the 2026 World Cup. France enters the matchup as the betting favorite on the moneyline (-176), while Morocco will look to execute a tactical upset as the +525 underdog.

Quarterfinal Matchup Analysis & Injury Updates

Both matchups feature star-studded European powerhouses taking on formidable challengers, but underlying injury metrics will play a massive role in dictating the flow of these games. For France, their depth is being severely tested. Marcus Thuram and Aurelien Tchouameni are both currently listed as doubtful. The potential absence of Tchouameni fundamentally alters France’s defensive structure and midfield ball progression, potentially limiting their tactical flexibility against Morocco. Morocco, meanwhile, is sweating the doubtful status of Ismael Saibari.

How to Redeem the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Securing your World Cup welcome offer requires following a specific, straightforward sequence. Follow these steps to systematically activate the promotion ahead of the quarterfinal matchups:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app and create a new account by providing standard personal information (including your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, ensure you input the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to be officially entered for the promotion. Claim and Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, claim the offer via the bet365 app. Proceed to make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any eligible event (ensuring the odds are -500 or longer).

Once your initial $10 wager mathematically settles—whether you bet on France, Morocco, Spain, Belgium, or a secondary player prop market—your bonus bets will be credited directly to your account balance and will be ready for immediate use.