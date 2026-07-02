Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for Portugal vs. Croatia, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New bettors can utilize the latest bet365 bonus code offer and secure a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on the World Cup. Click here to start the registration process.

This welcome promotion is available for new users ready to dive into the soccer tournament across all eligible states. We expect to see a lot of interest in the World Cup, but bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can apply this same offer to the ongoing MLB season, utilizing bet365’s extensive baseball markets.

Bet365 Bonus Code for the World Cup: Get $150 Bonus

Capitalizing on the bet365 welcome offer is a straightforward process for sports fans ready to wager on the World Cup knockouts. New bet365 users in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA can secure $150 in bonus bets by simply placing a $10 wager on any market, win or lose, or can opt for the $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net instead.

Users in MI, NJ, and PA will receive $365 in bonus bets plus 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino. To ensure eligibility, your qualifying bet must feature minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 moneyline selection is perfectly acceptable, but backing a heavy favorite at -800 will not qualify. Furthermore, your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotional offer.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The July 2 slate of World Cup action features two thrilling Round of 32 knockout matches, providing bettors with high-stakes, win-or-go-home drama. With the group stages firmly in the rearview mirror, every game carries massive implications as teams battle to survive and advance to the Round of 16. The marquee fixture is a heavyweight European clash between Portugal and Croatia, followed by an intriguing nightcap featuring Switzerland going head-to-head with Algeria.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Portugal vs Croatia (7:00 PM ET) -143 +270 +400 O/U 2.5 (-138/+110) Switzerland vs Algeria (11:00 PM ET) -110 +230 +333 O/U 2.5 (+120/-150)

Portugal vs. Croatia: As a knockout stage fixture, this is a strict win-or-go-home scenario where the victor advances to the Round of 16 and the loser is eliminated. With both nations possessing strong international pedigrees, this showdown promises tightly contested action, reflected by Portugal’s modest -143 moneyline price to win in regulation.

Switzerland vs. Algeria: Like all Round of 32 matchups, this is a critical elimination match with a ticket to the next phase entirely on the line. Switzerland enters as the betting favorite (-110) against Algeria, but the Swiss squad’s defensive depth will be severely tested due to a cluster of lingering injury concerns.

While the international soccer stage commands global attention, this offer provides value across the broader sports landscape. Bettors can readily apply their qualifying wagers or utilize their bonus bets on the daily MLB schedule, taking advantage of moneyline, run line, player prop, and same game parlay markets spanning the diamond.

How to Get Started With Bet365 Bonus Code

Claiming your welcome offer before the opening whistle is a quick and seamless process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus funds: