Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Mets-Dodgers, Any MLB Game Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest bet365 bonus code offer to secure a $150 MLB bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet this weekend. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania receive the primary “Bet $10, Get $365 bonus along with 50 bonus spins” offer on bet365. With a ton of MLB games coming up on Sunday, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of these offers.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Betting: Claim $150 Bonus

Review the table below for a complete overview of the regional welcome offers before placing your wagers on the scheduled non-conference matchups:

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net Bonuses Last Verified On July 26, 2026

New bet365 users in eligible states can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering just $10, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. To properly qualify for the promotion, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must carry minimum odds of -500. A wager with -450 odds is eligible, but a heavy favorite at -800 odds will not qualify. Once the bonus bets are credited to your account balance, you will have seven days to use them before they expire.

Bettors should be mindful of the regional structures for this promotion. If you are registering from MI, NJ, or PA, your sportsbook bonus includes an additional 50 bonus spins for bet365’s online casino. If you are registering from AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, or VA, the available sign-up bonus is a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer, or alternatively, a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. There is no need for a promo code to unlock either of these specific regional offers.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before locking in your wagers for the upcoming slate, reviewing the latest betting lines is a vital step. Below is a complete breakdown of the moneyline, runline (spread), and total (over/under) odds available for the scheduled games:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (Over/Under) New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies NYY +135 / PHI -154 NYY +1.5 (-164) / PHI -1.5 (+140) O/U 8.5 (O +105 / U -125) Seattle Mariners @ Texas Rangers SEA -110 / TEX -110 SEA -1.5 (+160) / TEX +1.5 (-189) O/U 7.5 (O +105 / U -125) Houston Astros @ Chicago White Sox HOU -110 / CWS -110 HOU -1.5 (+150) / CWS +1.5 (-179) O/U 9.5 (O +100 / U -120)

New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies This matchup promises plenty of offensive fireworks. The Phillies boast a dangerous lineup led by Bryce Harper, who enters the game with 21 home runs, 60 RBIs, and an impressive .847 OPS. Philadelphia will give the starting nod to Cristopher Sánchez, who has been highly effective on the mound with a 2.65 ERA across 132.2 innings. On the other side, the Yankees counter with Will Warren (4.03 ERA over 98.1 innings).

Seattle Mariners @ Texas Rangers Fans are in for a premier pitching duel. Seattle sends Logan Gilbert to the mound, sporting a sharp 3.38 ERA across 120.0 innings of work. Texas answers with their ace, Jacob deGrom, who has maintained a highly efficient 3.76 ERA over 105.1 innings this season. With identical -110 moneylines on both sides, oddsmakers expect an incredibly tight contest between these non-conference opponents.

Getting Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with bet365 is a streamlined process. To ensure your account is set up correctly and your welcome bonus is applied, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Register a New Account: Click on the links on this page and begin the registration process. Create your account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Claim the Offer and Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, claim the welcome offer directly via the bet365 app interface. Next, make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying first bet of at least $10. Whether you decide to wager on the Seattle Mariners or the Texas Rangers in their matchup, locking in that initial $10 wager will fully activate the promotion.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the respective bonus bets, providing extra flexibility to wager on the rest of the MLB season.