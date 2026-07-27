Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for Monday MLB Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can activate this bet365 bonus code offer and grab a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. New users in select states can turn a $10 bet into a $365 bonus plus 50 casino spins. Click here to get in on the action.

With an exciting MLB slate featuring the New York Yankees visiting the Chicago White Sox, the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets, and the Boston Red Sox facing the Athletics, bettors can elevate their action by activating this bet365 promo. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these offers.

Best Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Betting

Below is an overview of the current bet365 sign-up bonuses available for the upcoming matchups:

bet365 Promo Code No code is required to unlock either offer New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets + 50 Casino Spins New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net Bonuses Last Verified On July 27, 2026

New bet365 users in select states can unlock a generous welcome offer by claiming $365 in bonus bets after wagering just $10, regardless of whether the initial bet wins or loses. To qualify for this promotion, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. This structure means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, while a heavier favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once credited to your account, bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your bonus balance.

As noted in the table above, the welcome offer varies by location. Users registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan receive the $365 bonus alongside 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino. Meanwhile, new bettors located in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia can select either a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” promotion or a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the latest moneyline, runline, and total odds for the upcoming MLB schedule at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Runline Total (O/U) New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox NYY -149 / CWS +115 NYY -1.5 (+120) / CWS +1.5 (-161) 8.5 (O -116 / U -116) Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets ATL -122 / NYM -110 ATL -1.5 (+145) / NYM +1.5 (-196) 8.0 (O -127 / U -104) Boston Red Sox @ Athletics BOS -185 / ATH +140 BOS -1.5 (-104) / ATH +1.5 (-127) 9.5 (O -116 / U -116)

The New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox in an intriguing pitching clash. The Yankees send Max Fried to the mound, boasting an impressive 2.97 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. He will be up against Chicago’s Noah Schultz, who currently holds a 6.04 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. At the plate, Ben Rice continues to anchor the Yankees’ lineup with 72 RBIs and a dominant .945 OPS.

Another premier matchup features the Atlanta Braves visiting the New York Mets. The Mets counter with Zac Thornton, who enters the contest sporting a stellar 1.93 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP. On the other side, the Braves will look to slugger Matt Olson (63 RBIs, .870 OPS) to generate run support on the road as slight moneyline favorites.

Getting Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Activating your bet365 sportsbook promotion is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your regional bonus before the first pitch: