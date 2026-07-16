16-year-old Clairey Lin of Canada wins the US Girls’ Junior

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Clairey Lin of Canada won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship on Saturday, beating Amelie Zalsman of…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Clairey Lin of Canada won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship on Saturday, beating Amelie Zalsman of St. Petersburg, Florida, 5 and 4 in the 36-hole final at Old Chatham Golf Club.

The 16-year-old Lin, the stroke-play medalist, is the second straight Canadian winner. Aphrodite Deng won last year in Georgia.

The 17-year-old Zalsman is set to play for Wake Forest in 2027.

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