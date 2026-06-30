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Haaland scores the deciding goal for Norway in win-or-go-home World Cup action, in photos

The Associated Press

June 30, 2026, 3:50 PM

Win-or-go-home matches continue Tuesday at the World Cup in the round of 32.

Erling Haaland scored the deciding goal in the 86th minute and Norway won a knockout game at the World Cup for the first time, advancing to the last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast.

France plays Sweden later Tuesday and co-host Mexico takes on Ecuador.

France will rely on its formidable attack, including Kylian Mbappé, while Mexico’s Julián Quiñones and Raul Jiménez could test Ecuador, as each team seeks to keep its World Cup hopes alive.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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