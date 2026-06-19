Verlander’s Tigers return delayed again after a hamstring pull, Hinch says

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander’s return to the Detroit Tigers has been delayed again. Manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday that…

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander’s return to the Detroit Tigers has been delayed again.

Manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday that the 43-year-old right-hander pulled a hamstring during a bullpen session and will be sidelined indefinitely.

“This is not a matter of days,” Hinch said. “It is a matter of weeks.”

Verlander was scheduled to return from a hip injury on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox in what would have been his first start with the Tigers at Comerica Park since August 30, 2017. He was traded to Houston the next day.

Verlander has only pitched once this season, allowing five runs in 3 2/3 innings during a 9-6 road loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30.

He went 183-115 in 14 seasons with the Tigers before the trade. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2006 and both the AL MVP and Cy Young in 2011. He helped Detroit reach the World Series in 2006 and 2012.

The Tigers also placed outfielder Wenceel Pérez on the injured list with facial fractures. He was struck by an exercise band that came unhooked during a postgame workout in Houston.

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