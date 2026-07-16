Liberty’s game at Dallas postponed after mechanical issues with team’s charter flight

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s game against the Dallas Wings was postponed Thursday after the Liberty had travel delays…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s game against the Dallas Wings was postponed Thursday after the Liberty had travel delays caused by mechanical issues on their charter flight, the league announced.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday night in Dallas, but has been rescheduled for Monday.

New York Liberty players posted photos on social media of them sitting on a plane on Wednesday.

The Liberty, who have dropped three games in a row, next visit Indiana on Saturday.

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