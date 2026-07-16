Hot, humid and miserable: DC-area heat wave adds smoky skies

The D.C. region is in store for another hot summer day. Highs will still reach the lower to mid-90s, with feels-like temperatures ranging from 100 to 105. A code orange air quality alert is in effect,

The D.C. region will bake under another day of midsummer heat Thursday, with Canadian wildfire smoke adding a second reason to limit time outdoors.

A few more clouds may dot the sky, and an isolated late-day thunderstorm may pop up, but most neighborhoods will remain dry and hot. Highs will still reach the lower to mid-90s, with feels-like temperatures ranging from 100 to 105.

Much of the D.C. region is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. with heat index values around 105 in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

A code orange air quality alert is also in effect across the District, suburban Maryland, Northern Virginia and the Baltimore region. The alert means pollution levels could become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory conditions.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said a large ridge of high pressure responsible for the intense heat is also carrying wildfire smoke south from Canada, leaving the region with hazy skies and reduced air quality.

“Anyone with asthma or respiratory issues should avoid or limit strenuous activity outdoors,” Whelan said. “Otherwise, probably want to do that just because it’s going to be so hot and humid. Afternoon highs get into the mid- to upper 90s.”

The National Weather Service said smoke from fires in Quebec and Western Ontario will continue thickening across the region.

Thursday night will remain warm and humid before somewhat less humid air moves in Friday.

The smoke could become even more noticeable Friday as a thicker plume settles over the region, potentially further reducing visibility and worsening air quality. Additional air quality alerts may be needed. Temperatures will back off a few degrees but remain very hot, with highs in the middle to upper 90s

A cold front approaching Saturday will begin stirring the atmosphere and bring the weekend’s greatest threat of dangerous weather.

Saturday will feel “tropical,” Whelan said, with highs near 90 and scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. There could be damaging winds, large hail and isolated flash flooding, depending on how much instability develops during the day.

Conditions improve somewhat Sunday, with partly cloudy skies, temperatures around 90 and only a stray storm possible.

Relief arrives next week when afternoon highs are expected to fall into the 80s.

Until then, Whelan urged residents to take the heat seriously, limit strenuous outdoor activity and use extra caution if they are sensitive to wildfire smoke.

Forecast

THURSDAY: WEATHER ALERT

Hazy/smoky sun, hot; isolated PM storm chance

Highs: 95-99

Winds: West 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT

Hazy, smoky skies

Lows: 68-77

Winds: Light

Smoke plumes from wildfires burning in Canada will bring thicker haze and smoke to the area overnight reducing air quality. Temperatures will fall into the 70s for most with moderate humidity.

FRIDAY

Hazy/smoky sun, hot

Highs: 92-95

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Humidity levels should drop behind a weak front, making the heat feel slightly less oppressive. Most of the day should remain dry, although a stray afternoon or evening shower cannot be ruled out. Hazy skies may continue.

SATURDAY

Storms possible

Highs: 90-95

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Humidity surges back into the region, with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values approaching the upper 90s. Showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly likely during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn strong or severe, with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers and storms

Highs: 88-93

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Sunday remains somewhat uncertain, but it looks warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may redevelop, especially if the approaching cold front remains north of the area. Not everyone will see rain, but outdoor plans should include a backup option.

Current Conditions

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