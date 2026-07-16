US and Korean sunscreens are not created equal, study says

Consumer Reports researchers tested sunscreens from K-beauty brands Beauty of Joseon, Innisfree and Round Lab against formulas from the same brands with Food and Drug Administration-approved ingredients.

Korean sunscreens are often praised for their lightweight feel, skin-friendly formulas and advanced UV protection compared to many options available in the U.S. But are they really that good?

A study published in Consumer Reports suggests the answer is yes.

Its researchers tested sunscreens from K-beauty brands Beauty of Joseon, Innisfree and Round Lab against formulas from the same brands with Food and Drug Administration-approved ingredients.

“What we found in each instance was that the Korean formula was more effective than the U.S. formula in protecting against UVA and UVB rays,” Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports’ deputy editor for health and food, said.

The FDA regulates sunscreen as a drug, introducing new UV filters in the U.S. versions requires a lengthy and costly approval process.

In South Korea and many other countries, however, sunscreen is regulated as a cosmetic product, allowing new ingredients to reach the market more quickly.

“The true Korean sunscreens use ingredients that are not approved in the U.S. for reducing the exposure to UV light,” Calvo said.

As a result, sunscreen makers outside the U.S. can often incorporate a wider variety of UV filters into their products.

As for how each sunscreen felt, panelists conducting the testing said they were surprised to find U.S.-formulated sunscreens were just as good as the Korean formulas and they saw little difference between the pairings.

Consumer Reports notes that while it is possible to buy Korean sunscreen from overseas retailers, and it did so for its testing, there is some risk involved. Packages may be stopped at the border and potentially seized by customs officials, it said.

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