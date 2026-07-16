Tour de France Results

Thursday, July 16 Stage 12 A 179.1-mile ride from Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saône Stage Results: 1. Tim Merlier, Belgium,…

Thursday, July 16

Stage 12

A 179.1-mile ride from Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saône

Stage Results:

1. Tim Merlier, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 03:38:53.

2. Olav Kooij, Netherlands, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, same time.

3. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Premier Tech, same time.

4. Biniam Girmay, Eritrea, NSN Cycling Team, same time.

5. Milan Fretin, Belgium, Cofidis, same time.

6. Anthony Turgis, France, TotalEnergies, same time.

7. Max Kanter, Germany, XDS Astana Team, same time.

8. Clément Russo, France, Groupama-FDJ United, same time.

9. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, same time.

10. Henri Artz, Netherlands, Lotto Intermarché, same time.

Also:

45. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 03:39:54.

54. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, same time.

64. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 03:40:10.

66. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

167. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 03:46:39.

Overall Standings:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 43:04:01.

2. Jonas Vingegaard Hansen, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 43:07:37.

3. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 43:08:07.

4. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 43:08:23.

5. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 43:08:36.

6. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 43:08:45.

7. Isaac Del Toro, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 43:09:09.

8. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 43:09:46.

9. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 43:10:35.

10. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 43:15:50.

Also:

15. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 43:19:09.

22. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 43:24:53.

23. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 43:30:02.

28. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 43:52:03.

37. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 44:13:12.

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