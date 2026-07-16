Man dead after shooting at Alexandria apartment complex, police say

Officers were called to the ParcView Apartments in the 5300 block of Holmes Run Parkway around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots, police said.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, say a man is dead after a shooting late Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Holmes Run Parkway.

Officers were called to the ParcView Apartments in the 5300 block of Holmes Run Parkway around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence. K-9 teams were also being used as part of the investigation.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Marable at 703-746-6883. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

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