Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB Second Half Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account with the Novig promo code WTOP50 offer here and unlock $50 coins when you spend $5 on the app for Mets vs. Phillies or any other market.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer Details

Before you lock in your purchase, here is a quick look at the hard details of the current welcome bonus:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified July 16th, 2026 by WTOP

To capitalize on the upcoming New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park, new Novig users can unlock a highly rewarding sign-up bonus to pad their bankroll. The mechanics are incredibly straightforward: when you create a new account and make a $5 spend on the platform, you will automatically be credited with $50 in Novig coins.

It does stand to reason that this Novig promo code welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Novig users making their first foray onto the platform. Your $50 in Novig coins can be immediately applied to the daily sports schedule, giving you the flexibility to make your predictions on the Mets-Phillies showdown or to hunt for better numbers across the broader sports world.

Novig Mets vs. Phillies Markets

Let’s look at the board. Here is how the markets are currently priced for this divisional matchup:

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U 9.5) New York Mets +115 +1.5 (-163) Over 9.5 (-104) Philadelphia Phillies -125 -1.5 (+156) Under 9.5 (-102)

When digging for value on how to allocate your promo, we put a lot of stock in situational edges. The Philadelphia Phillies moneyline (-125) is the immediate standout. Philadelphia holds a clear on-paper advantage with a 54-43 record, while the Mets limp into Citizens Bank Park sitting well below .500 at 40-57.

If you want a play with a bit more offensive upside, the Over 9.5 total runs (-104) is a highly appealing angle. The Mets are sending probable starting pitcher Christian Scott to the mound. They are running into a buzzsaw; this dangerous Phillies lineup has already mashed 268 extra-base hits while maintaining a .398 team slugging percentage.

New York’s offense might also do its part to push the total over. While the Phillies’ pitching staff flashes an elite 9.939 K/9 strikeout rate, they are susceptible to yielding runs, carrying a 4.23 team ERA. Taking the Mets to cover the +1.5 run line (-163) offers a safety net if you are inclined to back the underdog, but the true value lies with the home team.

Official Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-125). The overall statistical edge and home-field advantage make them the most intriguing straight-up play on the board.

Looking Ahead: World Cup Matchups

It is never too early to look at the global stage. If you want to use your Novig coins outside of the diamond, we are keeping a close eye on the last two World Cup heavyweight matchups: France vs. England and Spain vs. Argentina.

When evaluating a clash like France vs. England, we have to look past the odds and examine tactical setups and roster stability. Both squads possess elite attacking talent, but matches of this magnitude are often won in the midfield transitions. Meanwhile, a potential Spain vs. Argentina fixture presents a fascinating clash of styles. You have Spain’s possession-heavy, methodical approach matching up against the gritty, momentum-driven play of Argentina.

Register With The Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Ready to take advantage of this offer? Activating your bonus is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to secure your Novig coins:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering standard personal information (such as your name, residential address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, enter the promo code WTOP50 to attach the offer to your profile. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using your preferred payment method. Place Your First Wager: Spend at least $5 in the app—whether you are backing the Phillies on the moneyline, the Mets on the run line, attacking the run total, or taking a swing at World Cup soccer futures.

Once you have completed these steps, your activation will be complete, and your account will be fully armed and ready to go.