MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore OFF at BOSTON OFF at N.Y YANKEES -164 Cleveland +138 at…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-164
|Cleveland
|+138
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-198
|San Diego
|+166
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-145
|at ARIZONA
|+123
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Athletics
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|-111
|at HOUSTON
|-106
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-162
|Vegas
|+136
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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