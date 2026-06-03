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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 3, 2026, 4:15 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore OFF at BOSTON OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -164 Cleveland +138
at MINNESOTA OFF Kansas City OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -198 San Diego +166
at MILWAUKEE OFF San Francisco OFF
LA Dodgers -145 at ARIZONA +123

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA OFF Toronto OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Athletics OFF
Pittsburgh -111 at HOUSTON -106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -162 Vegas +136

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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