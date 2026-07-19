Facebook and Instagram users reporting some outages, say internet watchdogs

Some Facebook and Instagram users are reporting international outages, leaving them unable to access their feeds, according to two internet watchdogs and a CNN check of the platforms.

(CNN) — Some Facebook and Instagram users reported international outages Sunday, leaving them unable to access their feeds, according to two internet watchdogs and a CNN check of the platforms.

More than 23,000 users reported problems with Facebook in the United States alone between 3:44 and 5:02 a.m ET Sunday morning, at which point the number of reports drops dramatically, said DownDetector, which monitors internet services.

And at least 18,000 reports flagged problems with Instagram in the US during the same timeframe, according to DownDetector’s data.

Internet watchdog NetBlocks, which monitors worldwide internet access, noted that Facebook and Instagram users were experiencing international outages, unrelated to any country-level internet disruption.

CNN has contacted Meta, the parent company of the two social media platforms, for comment.

During the outage, affected Facebook users received an error message saying their account was “currently unavailable due to a site issue,” and were asked to try logging in again “in a few minutes.”

WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, appeared not to experience problems during the outage.

The-CNN-Wire

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