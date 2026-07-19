Rumfield leads Rockies against the Reds after 4-hit outing

Cincinnati Reds (44-53, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-60, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Cincinnati Reds (44-53, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-60, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-1, 6.97 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-3, 4.55 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -144, Rockies +118; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Cincinnati Reds after T.J. Rumfield had four hits on Saturday in a 10-3 win over the Reds.

Colorado is 40-60 overall and 23-26 at home. The Rockies have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .420.

Cincinnati is 44-53 overall and 22-25 on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Reds hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake McCarthy has a .303 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 19 doubles, six triples and 10 home runs. Rumfield is 13 for 36 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 14 doubles and 16 home runs for the Reds. Eugenio Suarez is 9 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (calf), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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