Tesla Cybertruck split in half after 10-car Silver Spring crash

Ten people, including three children, were hospitalized after a truck collided with at least 10 vehicles in Silver Spring on Saturday, according to Montgomery County police.

A Tesla Cybertruck cut in half after a multi-vehicle accident in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday, July 18, 2026. (Courtesy Montgomery County Department of Police) A Tesla Cybertruck cut in half after a multi-vehicle accident in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday, July 18, 2026. (Courtesy Montgomery County Department of Police) Ten people, including three children, were hospitalized after a truck collided with at least 10 vehicles in Silver Spring on Saturday, according to Montgomery County police.

The collision ended with a Tesla Cybertruck split in half, police officials said.

In a post on X, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said it responded at 1:43 p.m. to reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Columbia Pike and Fairland Road.

Firefighters rescued multiple people who were trapped inside their vehicles, and police said an initial investigation found that a moving truck lost control and struck several vehicles.

MCPD said 10 people were hospitalized to treat minor injuries.

Northbound Route 29 at Musgrove Road is shut down until further notice, according to firefighters. Drivers are asked to look for alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story.

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