Severe thunderstorm watch ends in DC region as storms leave destruction

Severe thunderstorms in the DC region Saturday afternoon and evening left a wave of destruction from Maryland to the District to Virginia.

Serious storm damage in Knoxville, Maryland.(Courtesy Tony Rosano. Frederick county Emergency Management) Serious storm damage in Knoxville, Maryland.(Courtesy Tony Rosano. Frederick county Emergency Management) Severe thunderstorms in the DC region Saturday afternoon and evening left a wave of destruction from Maryland to the District to Virginia.

An entire roof was blown off a barn in Catlett, Virginia, and a home was severely damaged in Knoxville, Maryland, posts on social media show.

More than 27,000 people were without power just before 7 p.m. — over 20,000 were in Anne Arundel County, according to the Baltimore Gas and Electric outage map.

By 7 p.m. flood, thunderstorm and tornado watches were called off in the area and cloudy, humid air remained. Mike Stinneford, WTOP meteorologist said to expect a chance of a shower or thunderstorm before midnight. Then skies will clear and become less humid overnight with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

The District was under an extreme heat alert Saturday as severe storms moved through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Those storms produced a slew of alerts.

“A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move from west to east across our area over the next several hours,” said Stinneford.

“Storms may produce wind gusts over 70 mph, large hail and heavy rainfall.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a heat alert as daytime temperatures felt like 105 degrees or hotter.

The alert remains through Sunday at 8 a.m. and says, “extremely hot temperatures and humidity during the day and overnight will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. People who work or participate in outdoor activities may be at greater risk.”

Earlier, D.C. issued an air quality alert for the entire region, saying it was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“Poor air quality continues as wildfire smoke lingers in the area,” AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.

Sunday will be cloudy with “some hazy sun as the wildfire smoke lingers,” Thornton said.

On Monday, there will be possible thunderstorms in the afternoon with an otherwise sunny day.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Chance of storms. Highs between 87 and 92.

Winds: South 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Chance of storms, breezy. Highs between 82 and 87,

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

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