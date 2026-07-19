Marlins look to stop 5-game losing streak, play the Brewers

Miami Marlins (52-47, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-37, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Miami Marlins (52-47, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-37, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (5-7, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Brewers: Robert Gasser (2-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -133, Marlins +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to end their five-game skid with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 61-37 record overall and a 31-18 record at home. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .254, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Miami has a 21-27 record in road games and a 52-47 record overall. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 23 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Brewers. Garrett Mitchell is 15 for 37 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has nine home runs, 20 walks and 46 RBIs while hitting .335 for the Marlins. Liam Hicks is 14 for 38 with two doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Brice Turang: day-to-day (foot), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Marlins: Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Michael Petersen: day-to-day (hamstring), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), John King: 15-Day IL (ankle), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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