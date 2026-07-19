Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli starts on pole for Belgian Grand Prix, aiming to extend F1 lead

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Kimi Antonelli will need to defend his lead from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix…

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Kimi Antonelli will need to defend his lead from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday as he aims to end his wait for a Formula 1 win and extend his standings lead.

The 19-year-old Italian produced a stunning final lap in qualifying to beat Max Verstappen to pole on Saturday. He hasn’t won a grand prix since Monaco in early June, a stretch of three races, though he did win the sprint at Silverstone.

Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, the standings runner-up, starts third after a grid penalty for McLaren’s Lando Norris, but has been complaining of a lack of pace from his car.

Pole position is a mixed blessing in Belgium, where a long uphill straight can allow those behind to snatch the lead on the opening lap.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton start fourth and fifth, respectively, for Ferrari, while Norris will have to cut through the field from 13th thanks to his penalty after McLaren replaced an electronic part on his car.

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