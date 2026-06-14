Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 UFC Freedom 250 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and spend $5 on this weekend’s UFC event to win $50 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

This is an opportunity for sports fans to start locking in bonuses for Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje or any other fight this weekend. Novig will have unique options for sports fans on UFC or any other sport this weekend.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Bonuses

Before the fighters make their walk to the octagon, ensure you are up to speed on the details of this exclusive welcome offer. Here is a quick overview of the current Novig promotion available to new users:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 14, 2026

New customers looking to get involved in the upcoming UFC fight card can claim an exclusive welcome bonus through the latest Novig promo code. This straightforward promotion is strictly available to first-time Novig users. By completing the registration process and making a minimum $5 spend on the platform, eligible players will be instantly rewarded with $50 in Novig coins.

This bonus provides an excellent opportunity to explore the platform’s prediction markets with minimal initial commitment. Once your account is credited with the $50 in Novig coins, you can immediately put them to use by forecasting the main event between Topuria and Gaethje, or apply them toward any other events on the upcoming sports schedule.

UFC Main Card Preview

Before locking in your predictions, here is a look at the current main card for the upcoming UFC event:

Lightweight Ilia Topuria (c) Justin Gaethje (ic) Heavyweight Alex Pereira Ciryl Gane Bantamweight Sean O’Malley Aiemann Zahabi Heavyweight Josh Hokit Derrick Lewis Lightweight Maurício Ruffy Michael Chandler Middleweight Bo Nickal Kyle Daukaus Featherweight Diego Lopes Steve Garcia

If you are looking to deploy your promo on the main event, the lightweight title unification bout presents intriguing prediction angles. Analyzing this matchup requires weighing Ilia Topuria’s technical precision against Justin Gaethje’s proven power and relentless pressure.

The co-main event also provides distinct stylistic clashes for prediction markets. In the heavyweight division, forecasting the outcome between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane means evaluating Pereira’s devastating striking power against Gane’s agile movement and distance management. Further down the card, matchups like Maurício Ruffy taking on the veteran Michael Chandler offer excellent opportunities to project fight duration and method of victory.

Beyond mixed martial arts, your Novig coins give you access to extensive global prediction markets, including the upcoming World Cup. Whether you are projecting group stage winners, analyzing goal differentials, or forecasting the ultimate tournament champion, the Novig platform offers complete flexibility to apply your sports knowledge on an international scale.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get in on the action for the Topuria-Gaethje fight card? Claiming your offer is a quick and straightforward process. Just follow these steps to get started: