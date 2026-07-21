theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Start With $1,000 MLB Bet Reset

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing theScore Bet promo code WTOP, new players can secure a $1,000 bet reset for any MLB game this week. Click here to start the registration process.

The promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on an initial bet and receive 100% of that wager back in bonus bets if it loses. Available to users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates, this offer applies to Tuesday’s highly anticipated matchups or any other MLB game scheduled throughout the week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 21, 2026

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the operator is active, this promotion requires no opt-in once an account is created. To participate, simply place a first cash wager on any available market—whether backing Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies or fading Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. If that initial wager loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of the stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Bettors do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to utilize this promotion. A smaller wager still qualifies to be refunded at 100% in bonus bets in the event of a loss. If the first bet loses, the refund is credited to the user’s account within 72 hours of the wager settling. Instead of a single lump sum, the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the eligible wager. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Start Betting on Tuesday’s MLB Games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies: PHI -125 / LAD +105 | Total: O/U 8.5

PHI -125 / LAD +105 | Total: O/U 8.5 Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays: TOR -110 / TB -110 | Total: O/U 7.5

TOR -110 / TB -110 | Total: O/U 7.5 Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: BOS -110 / BAL -110 | Total: O/U 8.5

When evaluating the betting board for value, the Dodgers stand out as highly appealing underdogs against the Phillies. Offensively, Los Angeles boasts a .260 team batting average and a .773 OPS, metrics that comfortably outpace Philadelphia’s .237 average and .707 OPS. Furthermore, the Dodgers hold a distinct statistical advantage on the mound, carrying a collective 3.56 ERA into the contest compared to the Phillies’ 4.24 team ERA. This combination of offensive efficiency and run prevention makes Los Angeles a compelling play at plus money.

How to Get Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming the $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. Follow these specific steps to activate the offer before the MLB action gets underway:

Register Your Account: Click on the links on this page and follow the prompts to create and register an account. Users must provide standard personal information to verify their identity, including name, address, date of birth, and email. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is essential to input the promo code WTOP. This code is required regardless of which specific game the initial bet targets. Place Your First Bet: After downloading the app, registering a new account, and entering the promo code WTOP, the account is ready. Place a first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether backing the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road, riding with the Tampa Bay Rays in Toronto, or finding value in the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Boston Red Sox, that first real cash wager is fully backed by theScore Bet’s $1,000 Bet Reset.