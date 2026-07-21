FanDuel Promo Code: Use $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for Five MLB Matchups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the FanDuel promo code offer, new users can snag an elite welcome bonus before the first pitch of the next MLB game. The mechanics are beautifully simple: register here and get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days.

You will receive $200 in Bet Resets for every day you qualify. Keep in mind, this promotion is strictly for new users only. Whether we are handicapping tonight’s marquee clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, backing a strong home team like the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets, or looking at any other MLB game this week, this is our real chance at a nice pay day.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB: The $1,000 Offer Explained

Let’s break down exactly what we are working with here.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 Daily for 5 Days & Get Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 21, 2026

For new FanDuel customers ready to dive into today’s baseball slate, the value here is off the charts. By opting into this welcome offer, we can secure up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens—handed out as $200 in Bet Resets each day you make a qualifying $5 wager over the next five days.

This is a dream scenario for building a bankroll, whether you want to back a heavy favorite like the 63-37 Milwaukee Brewers as they host the New York Mets (42-59), or look for an edge out west with the St. Louis Cardinals (51-48) taking on the Los Angeles Angels (40-61).

One of the most bettor-friendly parts of this setup? There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. We can play it safe and back the chalk to safely start our five-day streak, or we can take a flyer on a juicy underdog without stressing over minimum odds requirements. As long as you meet that daily $5 minimum, the Bet Resets are yours.

Bonus Action: $25 for FanDuel Predicts

As if the Bet Resets weren’t enough, we’ve got another trick up our sleeve to maximize our payouts. New users also have the opportunity to score a sweet $25 bonus just for checking out FanDuel Predicts. It is an awesome, low-stress way to get even more skin in the game while we chase those bigger hits.

Sign up here to start making trades on MLB matchups. Since it’s a peer-to-peer exchange, it’s available in more states.

MLB Betting Lines and Payouts

Alright, let’s get into the trenches and look at the morning line for tonight’s slate. Whether we are playing the heavy favorites or keying in on a live dog, here is where the smart money is going:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Philadelphia Phillies LAD +114 / PHI -136 LAD +1.5 (-185) / PHI -1.5 (+154) 8.5 (O -111 / U -109) Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox BAL +117 / BOS -140 BAL +1.5 (-188) / BOS -1.5 (+155) 8.5 (O -104 / U -116) San Diego Padres @ Atlanta Braves SD +120 / ATL -143 SD +1.5 (-169) / ATL -1.5 (+140) 9 (O -107 / U -113) New York Mets @ Milwaukee Brewers NYM +120 / MIL -143 NYM +1.5 (-166) / MIL -1.5 (+137) 9 (O +100 / U -120) St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Angels STL -105 / LAA -114 STL -1.5 (+149) / LAA +1.5 (-180) 9 (O -114 / U -106)

The undisputed marquee matchup of the evening features the 63-38 Los Angeles Dodgers heading into Citizens Bank Park to face the 56-45 Philadelphia Phillies. This pitching duel is exactly what we look for when handicapping a tight game: Justin Wrobleski (#70) takes the mound for L.A., going toe-to-toe with veteran ace Zack Wheeler (#45) for Philly.

Here is how I am reading the stats: Wrobleski has the backing of a Dodgers pitching staff with a stingy 3.560 ERA on the road, while Wheeler leans on a Phillies unit carrying a 4.242 ERA at home. At the dish, the Dodgers have been absolute road warriors, mashing 493 RBIs with a stellar .773 OPS. Meanwhile, the Phillies are sitting on a .707 team OPS with 427 RBIs in their own ballpark.

If we are using our $5 qualifying promo bet on this specific game, here is what a winning ticket yields:

Moneyline: Betting $5 on the favored Phillies (-136) brings back $3.68 in pure profit. Taking a flyer on the underdog Dodgers (+114) nets us a $5.70 profit.

Betting $5 on the favored Phillies (-136) brings back $3.68 in pure profit. Taking a flyer on the underdog Dodgers (+114) nets us a $5.70 profit. Runline: A $5 wager on the Phillies to cover the -1.5 runline (+154) pays out a very nice $7.70 profit. Alternatively, taking the Dodgers at +1.5 (-185) yields $2.70 in profit but gives us that comfortable 1.5-run cushion.

How to Claim the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this offer is as easy as cashing a winning exacta ticket. Best of all, no FanDuel promo code is required to get in on the action. Just follow my lead with these simple steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for the next 5 days. (Remember, there are no odds limits on your first real-money wager, giving us the absolute freedom to build our own strategy). Claim Your Rewards: For every day you qualify over those 5 days, you will receive $200 in Bet Resets (up to $1,000 total).

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.